Quick storm brings wet weather chance for some, fire risk for others

By Alana Brophy
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good day, Utah!

Wicked winds are on deck for Wednesday in many parts of the state, while a quick-moving system could deliver wet weather to Northern Utah. The best chance for wet weather looks to be during the afternoon and overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Light measurable moisture is possible in the valleys while an inch of snow to a few inches looks possible in the northern and central mountains above 6,000 feet.

As this system moves through Utah, it also brings the chance of thunderstorm development to a bulk of the state. The Storm Prediction Center has put out a general thunderstorm risk for the Wasatch Front, western side of Utah and SW Wyoming.

Gusty southerly winds will intensify in southern Utah. Parts of the state, especially Washington County, have faced air quality impacts causing moderate air. We also have ozone levels rising in parts of the state including Eastern Utah with sunshine and heat promoting the chemical reaction that creates ozone. As a result, we have moderate air quality projected for the Wasatch Front from Davis County southward and the Uinta Basin, plus Carbon, Washington and Iron Counties.

Winds will contribute to an elevated fire risk. We have dry fire fuels, low relative humidity and gusty winds which could easily spread flames. As a result, we have critical fire danger in South Central and Southeastern Utah and a Red Flag Warning goes into effect for the Grand Staircase Area, Iron County and Washington County at noon. Any fire start would spread quickly on Wednesday.

Temperatures will slightly cool into Thursday and the day will remain unsettled. We could see an isolated shower Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon we’re back to dry skies as high pressure takes charge. This will lead to dry skies to close out the week and move into the weekend as we warm up in a big way!

Bottom Line? A quick-moving system brings the chance for storms, wicked winds and fire danger.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

