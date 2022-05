A shooting overnight Thursday in Waterloo has sent one woman to the hospital, according to KWWL. Originally police were called to the scene in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue, near the Fairview Cemetery on a report of a fight. That fight turned into a shooting at some point. The woman who received the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Two people were brought in for questioning, its unclear if there will be any more.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO