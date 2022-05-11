ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hunter Biden's $2 million 'sugar brother' | Byron York

Hanford Sentinel
 1 day ago

One of the mysteries of the Hunter Biden matter is how the president's son, with no obvious sources of income, manages to maintain a grand lifestyle. For the last year or so, he has been living in a $20,000-a-month rental house in Malibu. (The taxpayers are footing the bill for the...

hanfordsentinel.com

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS

