White Marsh, MD

Crash reported on I-95 in White Marsh

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 1 day ago
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh.

The crash was reported at around 8:15 a.m. along northbound I-95 between I-695 and Route 43.

Several northbound lanes along I-95 are blocked for crash cleanup.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
