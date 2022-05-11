Crash reported on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh.

The crash was reported at around 8:15 a.m. along northbound I-95 between I-695 and Route 43.

Several northbound lanes along I-95 are blocked for crash cleanup.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

