ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Passengers thrown from seats on train driven ’50mph above speed limit’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KadXD_0faEuL8Z00

Passengers were thrown from their seats and hit by falling luggage on a train being driven at 50mph above the speed limit, investigators said.

The Lumo service passed over three sets of points near Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire at 75mph at 10.20am on Sunday April 17, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The maximum permitted speed for the points – which are movable sections of track allowing trains to switch from one line to another – was just 25mph.

At the time of the incident, British Transport Police said 15 passengers reported minor injuries and were offered medical assistance by paramedics.

The force received a report that the train’s emergency brake was applied.

The train suddenly lurched sideways

In a preliminary statement, the RAIB said: “Passing over the points at this speed (75mph) meant that the train suddenly lurched sideways.

“The sudden movement of the train resulted in some passengers being thrown from their seats and in luggage falling from the overhead storage in the passenger compartments.

“This resulted in a number of minor injuries being sustained by passengers.”

The service involved was the 8.20am departure from Newcastle to London King’s Cross.

It came to a stop after passing through Peterborough.

The train was not due to call at the station.

It initially approached the area on a fast line, before being routed on to a slower line via the points where the speed limit was broken.

The RAIB is carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

This will include consideration of the way the train was driven, any factors which may have influenced the driver, the condition of the signalling system, the nature of the injuries, and any underlying management issues.

A Lumo spokeswoman said: “At Lumo, the safety of our customers and staff is our highest priority, and we will be co-operating fully with the RAIB’s investigation.

“Until the investigation has concluded it would not be appropriate to comment further.

“In the meantime, we remain committed to providing the highest standards of service to our customers.”

Lumo, owned by FirstGroup, began running services on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley in October 2021, competing against state-run London North Eastern Railway.

It is an open access operator, meaning it does not receive Government funding.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Accident#British Transport Police#Raib#London King S Cross
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Listen To Passenger With No Flight Experience Land Plane After Pilot Falls Unconscious

After the pilot suffered a medical emergency mid-air, a passenger with no flight experience took over and landed the aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport. An audio recording published by CNN shows the intense moment when the passenger contacts air traffic control to get some guidance on how to land the single-engine Cessna, remaining remarkably calm the entire time.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hero air traffic controller speaks out after helping passenger land plane: ‘I just knew I had to keep him calm’

An air traffic controller has described how he helped a passenger with no flying experience land a plane after its pilot became incapacitated.“I knew the plane was flying like any other plane,” Robert Morgan, a controller at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) in Florida, told WPBF. “I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land.”Mr Morgan has been hailed a hero for his quick thinking and expert guidance, which likely saved multiple lives as the plane landed safely on a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
BBC

Wigan bike pursuit crash PCs acted appropriately, watchdog finds

Police who chased a man on an e-bike who went on to crash into a signpost and was critically injured acted "appropriately", a watchdog has found. The 27-year-old was pursued by officers after he ignored their commands to stop in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, on 6 June 2021. The rider then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said. Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy