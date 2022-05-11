Sunshine, warm temperatures continue Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity will make for great outdoor lunch weather. Highs will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. If you are outside for an extended amount of time later today, make sure you practice heat safety.

Warm weather extends into the weekend, but changes are on the way. Humidity increases along with the return of rain.

Friday still looks dry, but Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a system that could bring wet weather for part of the weekend. Showers are possible during the day Saturday, with thunderstorm chances increasing by Saturday afternoon. This system is still developing so stay with our team of meteorologists as we bring you the latest updates.

