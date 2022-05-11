Pair Of Mass Shootings Break Out In Baltimore In The Same Day: Police

Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

Nine people were shot in two separate incidents Tuesday, May 10 in Baltimore.

First, Chone Cummings, 25, was shot in the 700 block of North Rose Street around 1:33 in the afternoon, according to Baltimore Police. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old female and a 27-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were also found on the scene. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers were also advised that a fourth victim, a 40-year-old male, had shown up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well, say police.

Then, three male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said. Each were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later learned two more victims walked into an area hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries from being shot, police added.

It was unclear if the incidents on the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue and 700 block of North Rose were related. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Anonymous tips can be sent online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.