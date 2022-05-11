ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair Of Mass Shootings Break Out In Baltimore In The Same Day: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

Nine people were shot in two separate incidents Tuesday, May 10 in Baltimore.

First, Chone Cummings, 25, was shot in the 700 block of North Rose Street around 1:33 in the afternoon, according to Baltimore Police. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old female and a 27-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were also found on the scene. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers were also advised that a fourth victim, a 40-year-old male, had shown up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well, say police.

Then, three male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue just before 9 p.m., police said. Each were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later learned two more victims walked into an area hospital also with non-life-threatening injuries from being shot, police added.

It was unclear if the incidents on the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue and 700 block of North Rose were related. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Anonymous tips can be sent online.

Baltimore Shooting Victim Seriously Injured: Police

A victim remains in serious condition after being shot in the Southern District, authorities say. The victim was transported to a hospital for apparent gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police Make Attempted Murder Arrest In Central Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection to a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital. John Ray, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Cockeysville on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. The arrest stems from a dispute May 1 that escalated into gunfire in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to police. Officers called to the scene about 10:45 a.m. that day found a 40-year-old man shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ray, described as a repeat offender, was identified as a shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, police said. The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in NW Baltimore shooting at gas station

A man who police said shot two men and was shot himself now faces charges, Baltimore police said. Joseph Moulden, 47, of Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to Central Booking on Tuesday, police said. City police said the charges stem from an April 30 shooting in...
Stolen Car Crash Leaves On Dead In Maryland: Police

One person was killed after being ejected from a stolen vehicle in a single-vehicle collision in Howard County, authorities say. The driver of the 2019 Kia Optima was traveling west when he left the roadway and struck a tree on Guilford Road at Lambeth Court shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, May 12, said Howard County Police.
Baltimore police identify man who died in quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a quadruple shooting Tuesday as 25-year-old Chone Cummings. Police said someone armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Rose Street. Police said the gunman fired more than 60 rounds, killing Cummings and wounding three others.
Two Mass Shootings Hours Apart In Baltimore; Friend Of Murder Victim Describes Final Moments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police searched for suspects Wednesday following two mass shootings in the city just hours apart the day before in a wave of violence that has rattled neighborhoods across Baltimore. The first shooting on North Rose Street near Monument Street injured three people and left one man dead. Police identified him as 25-year-old Chone Cummings. 25-year-old Chone Cummings died in a mass shooting yesterday in East Baltimore. Ahead on WJZ, I’ll speak to the friend who called the ambulance—Chone’s last words to him—and the impact of this horrible violence. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zyHhJqTIL7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 11, 2022 Cummings’ friend, who...
BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Man Killed In Columbia Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said. The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police. Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police Make Arrest In Murder Of Baltimore Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting last month in southern Baltimore, authorities said. Joel Ugah was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, Baltimore Police said. Ugah is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault, along with gun charges, police said. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 6:19 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Officers handling that call found 30-year-old Brittany Keyser and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Keyser, a mother of two, died of her injuries at the scene. The status of the male shooting victim wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday. Based on physical evidence and statements provided by witnesses, detectives zeroed in on Ugah as the shooting suspect, police said. Ugah remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
1 Dead, 3 Injured In Afternoon Baltimore Shooting: Police

One person is dead and three others are injured following an afternoon shooting in east Baltimore, authorities said. Officers found an unresponsive 25-year-old-male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Rose Street around 1:33 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to police. He was later p…
