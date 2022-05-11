ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into north Tulsa Taco Bell

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Taco Bell crash Police said a car crashed into a north Tulsa Taco Bell and fled the scene Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a car crashed into a Taco Bell near Admiral and Memorial Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant in north Tulsa around 5 a.m. by employees. They said a car crashed into the side of the building and took off.

Police said employees heard what sounded like an explosion at the stove. They said they didn’t see or smell smoke or fire, but could hear gas.

The employees evacuated the restaurant, then said there was a large hole in the side of the building where a car hit the building, then left.

ONG arrived shortly after and turned off the gas.

No injuries were reported.

Police do not have a description of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

