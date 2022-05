A Ruston Police officer who responded to a call about a shoplifter ended up arresting a Haughton man who was wanted on a warrant for simple possession of marijuana. On May 7, a Ruston Police officer was on detail at Walmart and talking with Keywan Dukes, 18, about shoplifting two hats. The officer stated he recovered two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, one weighing 29.4 grams and the other weighing 23.6 grams. The bags were in the Dukes’ book bag he had with him at Walmart.

RUSTON, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO