As reporter earlier this morning, the Jackson Police Department is investigating a residential burglary which also involved a vehicle theft that took place today. At 8:45 am, the agency received notification from the Closter Township Police Department located in Bergen County that a green 2022 BMW M4 which had been stolen in their township had been tracked by the owner to Jackson. The vehicle’s last known location was reported to be in the area of Woodstock Court and Huntington Drive so officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the car. The area was checked and the vehicle was not located.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO