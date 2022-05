Crowds gathered May 7 in Old Town Bluffton to celebrate the return of Mayfest after the festival took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. This hometown festival has been a tradition for 44 years. Dan Ciuffreda, president of the Rotary Club of Bluffton, said this year was "quite the undertaking." With more than 150 vendors, the return of the ugly dog contest, and the pie-eating contest, Ciuffreda said the event was a success.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO