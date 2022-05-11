Golden Hawk Girls Wrap-Up Regular Season With RVC Events
By Zach Ulin
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team put a cap on the regular season early this week with a pair of events featuring River Valley Conference south competition. On Monday, it was a Mid-Prairie...
It was the first step of the postseason on Wednesday in New London for three area boys’ golf programs competing in a class 1A sectional at Deerwood Golf Club. The red hot Keota Eagles stayed just that on a blistering day to play by winning the meet with an 18-hole score of 356, nine strokes better than the host Tigers. New London and Wapello were the other two teams that qualified for next week’s districts. The Eagles’ Sawyer Stout bested the entire field by carding a meet medalist score of 84 while Caden Sprouse was third with 90 and Cole Kindred fourth with 91. The rest of the tallies included Colten Clarahan 91, Billie Kindred 97, and Evan Vittetoe 99. Winfield-Mt. Union missed out on advancing as a team by nine strokes with their score of 392 to place fourth. The top two individuals not on qualifying teams are able to move on to districts and the Wolves occupied those spots with Carter Loyd and Jake Edwards having matching rounds of 93. The rest of the team had Andrew Brown shoot a 96, Nick Crow 110, Griffin Humphreys 110, and Isaac Schurr 119. Columbus Community was also there and they finished fifth out of six with 448. Scores included Robert Coil 103, Cole Storm 104, Grant Watson 112, Ryan Coil 129, and Mason Heck 165.
Dreams could be realized tonight for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls track teams when they travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg high school for their Class 2A state qualifier track meet. The Mid-Prairie ladies have won the last three contested Class 2A state track titles, including a 61 point performance in Des Moines a season ago. Their first step to defending the crown is tonight at the state qualifier. They won this meet a season ago at the same location with a total of 177 points, beating Williamsburg’s 143. In 2021, they won six event titles and auto-qualified athletes in 13 different events, including multiple qualifiers in three events. Entering Thursday’s action, the Golden Hawk girls are second in the Class 2A team power rankings, and first at this meet, according to Iowa Varsity Bound, seven points behind top school New Hampton and 98 points in front of third place Williamsburg. Mid-Prairie has nine events ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A for performance marks this season, including five ranked No. 1. The Golden Hawks hold the best times this year in 2A in the 400m with Mitzi Evans in 56.98 seconds, the 1500 with Danielle Hostetler at 4:41.71, the 3000 with Hostetler at 10:23.59, the sprint medley with the team of Madeline Schrader, Amara Jones, Tabitha and Mitzi Evans in 1:48.97 and the distance medley in 4:12.72 with the team of Schrader, Jones, Mitzi Evans and Hostetler. Other top 10 events include Mitzi Evans second in the 200, fourth in the 800, Hostetler fifth in the 800, Sydney Yoder fourth in the 1500, Yoder third and Abby Fleming seventh in the 3000, sixth for the 4×400 team of Schrader, Hostetler, Tabitha and Mitzi Evans and seventh for the 4×100 team of Emma Lueck, Alyssa McDowell, Tabitha and Mitzi Evans.
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer team has split their last two contests on the pitch. Friday, they traveled to Wapello and handled business, dismantling the Arrows 8-1. Mid-Prairie built a commanding 6-1 lead in the first half and added two more out of break to put the match out of reach. Mid-Prairie had 43 total shots to Wapello’s seven, 36 shots on goal to the Arrow’s four and won the corner kick stat eight to one. Four different Golden Hawks scored with Esther Hughes tallying a game high four times, Kaitlin Martin added a pair of goals and Zoey Curtiss and Julia Boller each added one. Martin had three assists, while Boller, Hughes, Curtiss and Evelyn Gerber each had one. Ainsley Lueck had five saves in goal.
Survive and advance time started off on the right foot for the Washington boys’ golf team on Wednesday when they cracked the top two at a class 3A sectional in Fort Madison. The familiar Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course was kind to the Demons, as they advanced through by placing second with an 18-hole score of 325. The first team left out in Clear Creek-Amana was four strokes behind with a 329. Solon went low for the title by shooting a 293. Roman Roth was just one stroke off the win with a 72 to place third individually. Luke Beenblossom finished with an 82, Grant Sobaski 85, Isaac Vetter 86, John Prochaska 88, and Teague Mayer 89.
Some of the best in Class 1A boys and girls track in the state will vie for bids to the state meet at Thursday’s Sigourney state qualifier. Five KCII area boys and girls teams will compete on the oval including Hillcrest Academy, Keota, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union and the home Savages.
Today is the start of the second season for KCII area boys golf teams when sectional tournaments commence. At each site, the top two teams, unless one is the host team, then top three, and the top two individuals plus ties advance to districts Monday. The Washington Demons start the...
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer team jumps back into conference play Tuesday when they meet the West Liberty Comets in Wellman for senior night. The Golden Hawks are 7-4 on the year after a Friday win over Wapello. Through their first 10 matches, Mid-Prairie had outscored their opponents 36-23 and recorded one defensive shut out on the season. Individually, they are led by Esther Hughes with 21 goals, fourth most in Class 1A. Kaitlin Martin has a team best six assists. In goal, Ainsley Lueck has logged 800 minutes, making 72 saves, allowing 23 goals and posting a 76% save percentage.
Monday night’s boys soccer contest between the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Sigourney-Keota Cobras in Wellman was lopsided as the Hawks took a 12-0 win, with the game stopped due to margin at halftime. As a team, Mid-Prairie had 22 total shots, 16 of those on goal. Six different Golden Hawks scored in the win, led by Jackson Pennington’s four goals. Gunnar Gingerich, Alex Bean and Owen Trimpe each tallied twice while Noah Ford and Adrian Sanchez had a goal apiece. Single assists went to Tucker Miller, Gunnar Gingerich, Ford, Bean, Grady Gingerich, Sam Harris and Collin Miller. Justice Jones turned in a clean sheet. The win moves Mid-Prairie to 10-1 on the year with a date at West Branch to take on the Bears Friday.
A couple of low scoring affairs played out on the turf at Bracewell Stadium on Monday and the Washington soccer teams found themselves on the wrong side of a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep against Burlington. The boys’ game was a stalemate until the final seconds of the first half when...
The most important meet to date is here for the Washington track teams when they head to Mount Pleasant tonight for a Class 3A state qualifier. The Demon boys are fresh off of their second consecutive Southeast Conference crown last week in Mount Pleasant. They had 10 event titles led by four time champion Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and being a part of the victorious 4x400m relay. The girls placed third with three champions including Grace Voss in the high jump, the 4x800m, and distance medley. Between the boys and girls eight of the 10 individuals that competed in an event at state in 2021 are back this spring.
Death, taxes, and Washington girls’ golf winning the Southeast Conference crown. Just like clockwork, the SEC runs through the Demons once again in 2022 when the orange and black won the league tournament on Wednesday at Flint Hills in Burlington. The Demons battled through the warm afternoon to shoot...
It was a warm Southeast Iowa Super Conference Girls Golf Meet yesterday with area teams hitting the course at Heritage Oaks in Wapello. Eight squads had enough for a team score with Highland placing fourth compiling an 18-hole tally of 459. New London ran away with the crown carding a 388. Kelsi Cerny had the top area finish placing fifth individually to nab all conference honors with a 29 over par score of 102. Taylor Phillips of New London bested the whole field with an 82. Other Huskie scores included Danika Kraus 117, Adeline Krotz 118, Kerra Longbine 122, and Jenna Waters 123.
The spring sports season has reached a crescendo and the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks have at least in part learned their postseason fates from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. For the Ravens, they will be on the track at...
It was the final tuneup of the regular season for the Sigourney and Keota track teams on Monday when they traveled to Montezuma to compete in the Darrell Brand Relays. The Savage girls compiled 79 points to place fifth out of seven while the host Braves took home the trophy with 150. Sigourney had four event champions with Carly Goodwin winning the 400m (1:07), Reanah Utterback in the 1500m (6:00), Reagan Clarahan in the 400m hurdles (1:16), and the 4x800m relay of Goodwin, Utterback, Rain Barthelman, and McKinley Chittick (11:47). Keota placed seventh with 24 points. Izzi Chalupa had their best finish of second in the long jump (14’5.75’’) and the shuttle hurdle relay nabbed third (1:22). This team consisted of Chalupa, Grace Conger, Lainey Swanson, and Kimberly Clarahan. The Sigourney boys did not compete, but Keota had Ashton Thomas run in three events including placing 12th in the 200m (32.11).
It was the 4th annual Iowa High School Bass Team Championships over the weekend at Pleasant Creek Lake in the Cedar Rapids area and Washington finished top five. The two time champion Demons placed fourth this year with their top two boats compiling 9.14 pounds of bass. ADM was a first time winner with a weight of 16.06 pounds. Each boat contains two people with a maximum of five bass that can be used for weigh in. The Demons had six boats compete on Saturday with brothers Ethan and Caleb Zieglowsky placing sixth out of 32 with five bass that totaled 5.13 pounds. The winning team from Cedar Falls compiled 10.32 pounds. Other Washington groups that posted scores included Grant Sobaski and Drew Horak finishing 10th with two fish that weighed in at 4.01 pounds and John Prochaska and Kole Williams caught one that totaled 1.27 pounds. Other participants included Lance Sobaski, Luke Beenblossom, Cashden Pepper, Jude Carter, William Peterson, and Jonathan Moore.
Start to finish on Monday, the Hillcrest Academy boys soccer team dominated their match with the Wapello Indians, taking a 7-0 Senior Night victory in Kalona. Diego Ramos got the scoring started for the Ravens with a fifth minute goal. That’s where the score would stand at the break. In the second half, Hillcrest owned the Wapello defense, scoring six times. In the 48th minute Jorge Canchola cashed in a Ramos assist, then Seth Ours supplied the assist for the second Ramos goal of the night to push the lead to 3-0. Micah Gerber completed a natural hat trick over the next six minutes with all three assists coming from Grant Bender to make it 6-0 and then Bender struck with his own goal from the 20 yard mark on a Collin Miller assist to make it 7-0. Aiden Krabill posted seven saves for a clean sheet.
The Winfield Alumni Committee is issuing an invitation to all alumni for a Winfield-Mt Union All-School Reunion Open House. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield. Those who attend are invited to come to town, visit, and enjoy refreshments at the reception at Twin Lakes Bar. The Winfield Museum will also be open from 2-5p.m. Those with ties to schools in Mt. Union and Wyman are also invited. There will be a donation jar at the open house to help with future events. More information is available at the Winfield/WMU Alumni Association Facebook page.
The Hillcrest Academy Music Department will be celebrating their students’ progress this year with a spring concert this Sunday. The concert will feature the Touring Choir and multiple instrumental ensembles.The Touring Choir will be performing several selections including: The Storm Is Passing Over by Charles Albert Tindley, Hands by Martin Sedek and an arrangement of Loch Lomond by Mary Donnelly and George Strid.
The Mid-Prairie School Board has found the successor for a long-time administrator retiring this June. It was announced that Fairfield High School Principal Brian Stone was offered and has accepted the Superintendent position this week. The district named three finalists in late April. Along with Stone were current Solon High...
Iowans are shedding layers and turning on the air conditioning this week, following an April that ranked as the 12th coldest for the state. High temperatures in the 90’s and 80’s will continue through at least Saturday in the city of Washington, while temperatures averaged 4.9 degrees below normal last month according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan. When asked about wind conditions, National Weather Service Quad Cities Office Science and Operations Officer Ray Wolf says those statistics aren’t as readily recorded as temperature or precipitation, “But we know across the Midwest, actually the last couple months that it’s been windier than normal. Now usually, I mean late winter into spring is pretty windy to begin with being a transition season. But even so, on average, we’ve been couple to several miles an hour above normal which doesn’t sound like much but when you tally it up day in and day out it adds up pretty quickly.”
