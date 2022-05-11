Missoula firefighters responding in New Mexico

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
Political newcomer Wayne Rusk is running for Montana House District 88, which encompasses the northern Bitterroot Valley, including Florence and Stevensville. Rusk appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show and he was asked about some specific topics he has encountered while knocking on doors in his district, and his first response was an eye-opener.
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard. According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze. The two places could not be more different, but...
Regardless of the species, a fish close to two feet long and nearly five pounds is a pretty good catch. At least in my book it is. When you're working the bottom of a body of water, there's a chance you could hook a bottom feeder. And that is probably just fine with Montana angler Johnathon Miller.
Disclaimer: This article in no way condones murder or makes light of missing persons in Montana. Much of the nation has been intrigued by the story of a body being found in a barrel in Lake Mead, Nevada. The body is believed to have been dumped in the lake in the late 70s or early 80s and unless someone comes forward with info, the murder will probably remain unsolved. Another set of human remains was discovered a few days ago in the same reservoir and authorities expect to find more as the lake created by Hoover Dam continues to recede to record low levels.
POLSON, Mont. — Lake County officials found the body of a 22-year-old woman and were looking Thursday for a man who was believed to have been arguing with her two days earlier. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of Flathead Lake...
Unfortunately, it looks like there is even more bad news for folks in New Mexico: These fires have already impacted a lot of families in an excruciating way. Now? They're making a jump towards Taos County.
HELENA, Mont. - With Memorial Day coming up, law enforcement in Missoula and Montana Highway Patrol are educating motorists and enforcing the state’s seat belt law statewide. A nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization is rolling out from May 23 through June 5, and before you head out for...
When you think of great, beautiful islands, I doubt Montana is the first place you think of. I mean, we're entirely landlocked - how can Montana be the home to any awesome islands?. If you're asking that question, than you're basically telling me you've never been to Flathead Lake. Because...
Butte Will Rise Again!
You already know the story: thousands of immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, carrying signs bearing the name of their intended destination. They read, not "Butte, Montana," but "Butte, America." Because Montana, one of the biggest states in the Union, was too small to contain the legend of the Mining City.
...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups in Butte, Great Falls, Havre and Lewiston. The groups are among 255 nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County leaders are asking the state for permission to inspect the homeless encampment under the Reserve Street bridge and help with cleanup if necessary. Last week, volunteers cleared over eight tons of trash in the area. Officials are worried that leftover garbage will be carried...
The radical Left is targeting a Montana sheriff for his pro-Constitution views. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter recently announced that he was leaving the Democrat Party due to their extreme positions. As a result, he is now being targeted by a Left-wing hate group in Montana known as the Montana Human Rights Network.
You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
HELENA, Mont.- Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15 to honor the memory and sacrifice of Peace Officers killed or injured in the line of duty. Flags are ordered by Governor Greg Gianforte from sunrise to sunset...
Since The Boxmasters formed in 2007 the rock and roll band has driven through Montana a lot, sometimes on their way to shows in Canada. And yet they’ve played just one Montana show, a 2018 gig at the Pub Station in Billings. “We had a great time,” lead singer...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's Motor Vehicle Division is parking their mobile unit outside the Montana Department of Transportation in Missoula all week long. They're offering services on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a goal of getting you in and out in just under 10 minutes. Those services include renewing or...
Comments / 1