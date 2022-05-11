ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula firefighters responding in New Mexico

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula firefighters are on the scene of...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Homicide Suspect at Large Considered Armed and Dangerous

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Candidate Greeted at the Door by 10-Year-Old Smoking a Cigar

Political newcomer Wayne Rusk is running for Montana House District 88, which encompasses the northern Bitterroot Valley, including Florence and Stevensville. Rusk appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show and he was asked about some specific topics he has encountered while knocking on doors in his district, and his first response was an eye-opener.
LOLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man found deceased at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard. According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Six Places to Hide a Body in Montana. Hypothetically, of Course

Disclaimer: This article in no way condones murder or makes light of missing persons in Montana. Much of the nation has been intrigued by the story of a body being found in a barrel in Lake Mead, Nevada. The body is believed to have been dumped in the lake in the late 70s or early 80s and unless someone comes forward with info, the murder will probably remain unsolved. Another set of human remains was discovered a few days ago in the same reservoir and authorities expect to find more as the lake created by Hoover Dam continues to recede to record low levels.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Body of woman found in Lake County tribal wildnerness area

POLSON, Mont. — Lake County officials found the body of a 22-year-old woman and were looking Thursday for a man who was believed to have been arguing with her two days earlier. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of Flathead Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Canyon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distinctly Montana

Butte Will Rise Again!

Butte Will Rise Again! You already know the story: thousands of immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, carrying signs bearing the name of their intended destination. They read, not "Butte, Montana," but "Butte, America." Because Montana, one of the biggest states in the Union, was too small to contain the legend of the Mining City.  ...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

4 Montana organizations to share $10 million for environmental cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups in Butte, Great Falls, Havre and Lewiston. The groups are among 255 nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Radical Left is Targeting a Montana Sheriff

The radical Left is targeting a Montana sheriff for his pro-Constitution views. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter recently announced that he was leaving the Democrat Party due to their extreme positions. As a result, he is now being targeted by a Left-wing hate group in Montana known as the Montana Human Rights Network.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Will Have Front Row Views of ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Sunday

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MVD mobile unit visits Missoula to update licenses

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's Motor Vehicle Division is parking their mobile unit outside the Montana Department of Transportation in Missoula all week long. They're offering services on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a goal of getting you in and out in just under 10 minutes. Those services include renewing or...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy