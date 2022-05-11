ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldiers injured in routine training

By Amber Trent
 1 day ago

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN)—Two paratroopers were injured during routine training, according to a release.

Officials said this happened when the paratroopers landed “off the intended drop zone and in a local neighborhood near Fort Bragg.”

One soldier was taken to a medical facility in critical condition and the other was treated for minor injures at the scene, the release stated.

Officials said training was temporarily suspended following the incident, and it is under investigation.

