Fort Bragg soldiers injured in routine training
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN)—Two paratroopers were injured during routine training, according to a release.
Officials said this happened when the paratroopers landed “off the intended drop zone and in a local neighborhood near Fort Bragg.”
One soldier was taken to a medical facility in critical condition and the other was treated for minor injures at the scene, the release stated.
Officials said training was temporarily suspended following the incident, and it is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 2