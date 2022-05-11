ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Winter Haven

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 10

Joyce Schoolfield
1d ago

I have lived here all my life(71years) and we had Panthers around all the time. They would come sometimes to get a chicken or two. There is no where for them to live now. I am glad they are coming back this way but they have no choice due to the wild onslaught of people. All of the wild areas around my house have gone along with the racoons rabbits possums and other critters who lived in my area. I am so sad about all of this. We need regulation of growth. They were here first and deserve to live as well. People move here and kill every snake they see some of which are protected species. They serve a needed function as well. All this is maddening!!!!!!

Reply
11
Related
News4Jax.com

Video: Black bear spotted roaming around in Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – An outdoor camera caught a black bear roaming around a Palatka home off State Road 19 late Tuesday night. The camera alerted the homeowners around midnight that they had a visitor. The homeowner said their Putnam County home is in a wooded area with lakes...
PALATKA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hammerhead shark seen at local beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Mosquitoes prefer biting people wearing these colors, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - As summer temperatures arrive in Florida, mosquitoes are at their peak – which means you may have already felt a bite or two. You could put on mosquito repellant, but if that doesn't seem to be working, scientists say the color of your clothes could be the problem.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Wild Cat#Florida Panther#Gator
10 Tampa Bay

First sea turtle nest of the season spotted by CMA

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's official — sea turtle nesting season has kicked off in the Tampa Bay area. This week, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium sea turtle nesting team spotted the first nest of the season. Starting about a week before sea turtle nesting season, which typically falls between...
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WDW News Today

Ethan Hunt Caught Running Illegal Taxi Service at Disney Springs

As Walt Disney World cracks down on unlicensed cabs, one driver was caught trying to pick up tourists even though he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had a long history in court for his bad driving. That driver, who is named Ethan Hunt (yes, like Tom...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!. High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Escape to the Peace River

This weekend, take a trip out of Sarasota and travel back into a different time to the historic Peace River. Not only is the Peace River home to some of the oldest fossils in the country, but the flora and fauna that populate the area also harken back to a different era - the dense foliage, wild cattle, and yes - an abundance of alligators.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy