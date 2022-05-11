Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Winter Haven
I have lived here all my life(71years) and we had Panthers around all the time. They would come sometimes to get a chicken or two. There is no where for them to live now. I am glad they are coming back this way but they have no choice due to the wild onslaught of people. All of the wild areas around my house have gone along with the racoons rabbits possums and other critters who lived in my area. I am so sad about all of this. We need regulation of growth. They were here first and deserve to live as well. People move here and kill every snake they see some of which are protected species. They serve a needed function as well. All this is maddening!!!!!!
