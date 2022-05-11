ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine, MI

Wolverine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0faEqz9700

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) _ Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $614.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.1 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWW

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Longeveron's Earnings: A Preview

Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

NeoGames: Q1 Earnings Insights

NeoGames NGMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGames missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $9.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Wolverine, MI
Benzinga

Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: First Majestic Silver Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver AG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $56.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Www#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $9.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dare Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dare Bioscience DARE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dare Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ELDN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68. Eledon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Lightning eMotors's Earnings

Lightning eMotors ZEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightning eMotors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. Lightning eMotors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy