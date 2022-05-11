GCSO: 5 arrests, over 20 traffic citations issued during Friday night traffic safety checkpoint
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the traffic safety checkpoints conducted by deputies and a constable on Friday night. K105 on Sunday reported on some of the activity Friday night, including the arrest of two Grayson...
The Columbia Police Department responded to a hit and run on Burksville Street, May 11, after an operator of a gold Buick struck a school bus and fled the scene. Officers were able to identify operator and located subject near his residence on Westwood Drive, less than a mile from the collision.
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department arrested a man driving recklessly for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana. PPD says on May 11, Sergeant Carl Scheer and Chief Todd Jones received a complaint of a vehicle on US 41A driving reckless and running other vehicles off the roadway. Police say officers […]
A Russell Springs woman was arrested over the weekend in Somerset by the Somerset Police Department on a variety of charges, according to jail records. Terri Bernadette Garner, age 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of failure to or use of an improper signal, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth or greater offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license second offense, promoting contraband first degree, three counts of probation violation for a felony offense, and receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in custody after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they chased a stolen Jeep as the man called 911 and threatened to kill officers. According to KCSO, deputies tried to pull over a Jeep reported stolen out of Indiana pulling...
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Mammoth Cave woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop and drugs were found in her vehicle. Tonia Maria Harbin, 44, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving and tampering with physical evidence.
A Russell Springs man was arrested earlier this week by Kentucky State Police on drug charges, according to jail records. Shawn Davis, age 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance second degree (drug unspecified), and two counts of non-payment of court costs, fines, or fees.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force collaborated to arrest a fugitive from Cromwell who absconded from parole. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said that on Tuesday afternoon, police arrived at a residence where 55-year-old Robert Scott King was thought to be and observed the suspect “outside in the yard.” King was detained and searched, with police locating “approximately four grams” of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
An Adair County woman was arrested after reportedly brandishing a large stick at EMS. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten was dispatched to a residence in the Sparksville Community, 9 miles south of Columbia. EMS had previously been sent to the location on a...
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on May 27, 2022 on US Highway 31W at the Red River Bridge in Sumner and Robertson Counties between 9 – 11AM. Recognizing the danger presented to the public...
A man with a long record of arrests got another trip to the Scioto County Jail after officers arrested him at the Speedway on Gallia just before 1 am. Police took Christopher Arnett, 40, into custody on an open warrant for driving with a suspended license charge. This was the 21st time, Arnett has been booked into the Scioto County Jail. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and a probation violation last June.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In late January, Owensboro Police Department says a firearm went off and shot a vehicle multiple times, but no one was injured. Since then, more details have become available. OPD says Kobe Smith, 19, and a juvenile received additional charges since then. OPD says more charges have been made since those […]
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway east of Dixie Highway were closed on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a 3,000-gallon septic tanker. The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. Early investigation revealed the commercial tanker...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck driver suffered burns to his body after a crash on the Watterson Expressway that sent plumes of smoke into the air and shut down several lanes Wednesday. The crash was reported before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 264 at Taylorsville Road. TRIMARC cameras showed...
A Glasgow man was arrested and charged with burglary and other charges after the owners of the home heard him moving around in another room. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject, identified as Michael Groce, coming from the back of the house sweating profusely, pin point pupils and acting very erratic. Officers located a safe and medication in Groce’s possession that was taken from inside of the home.
The Princeton Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Princeton officers are currently searching for suspects in a stolen vehicle case. Cameras were able to capture some footage of the individuals. The department says they need your help in attempting to identify the subjects. The quality is not...
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Four people went to the hospital Tuesday morning after a seven-vehicle crash in Greenwood. The crash, which a police report said involved six vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer, happened shortly after 7 a.m. on State Road 37 north, near Smith Valley Road. The Johnson County Sheriff's...
