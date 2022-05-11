ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Quarter, NC

Weather closes ferries again Wednesday

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) -Some ferry routes impacted by a coastal low are closed again Wednesday. According...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains closed; NCDOT hopes to open the highway on Thursday

While N.C. Highway 12 remained closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) stated in an update that they hope to open the roadway in the late morning or early afternoon. “The overnight high tide did cause some overwash...
TRAFFIC
WITN

Highway 12 reopens after being closed for two days

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in two days, traffic is moving once again on Highway 12. The Department of Transportation shut down the main highway in Dare County early Tuesday morning between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to sand and overwash caused by the storm off the coast.
RODANTHE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet advises mariners of new hazards due to storm

U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet reported Thursday morning, May 12, 2022 that all mariners should be advised that due to the recent storm, new hazards exist in and around the navigational channels in the area of Oregon Inlet. Hazards reported include “several off-station aids to navigation, several fixed and...
OREGON STATE
WITN

Ferry routes suspended due to inclement weather

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) -Some North Carolina ferry routes have been suspended Tuesday morning and into Wednesday due to inclement weather. The Cedar Island-Ocracoke and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes have suspended service until Wednesday at 11:01 a.m. According to the NCDOT, the routes are suspended due to high winds and...
SWAN QUARTER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swan Quarter, NC
WITN

NCDOT prepares for upcoming hurricane season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With hurricane season starting on June 1st, North Carolina Department of Transportation workers are doing what they can to help people prepare. Crews spent Wednesday preparing storm supplies and testing out chainsaws. With a low pressure system causing coastal flooding that swept away two homes,...
NEW BERN, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Outer Banks still not finished with coastal storm

The National Weather Service out of Morehead City/Newport reported Wednesday morning that the robust low pressure system that has impacted the area the last few days will make its closest approach to the coast tonight (May 11) before starting to sink southward. Several coastal hazards including dangerous rip currents, ocean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Weakening winds; Increasing rain chances

The coastal storm will drift southward Thursday with slowly easing winds across eastern NC. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC-12 the last 3 days has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe until further notice. Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward Thursday with lowering wind speeds and increasing rain chances. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks through 8 pm Thursday. The movement of the low and weakening winds will help alleviate the flooding threat as we close out the week. Water levels of 1-3 feet above normal are again possible Thursday afternoon, especially around high tide near 5:00 pm. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#High Water#Witn#Ncdot
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe

N.C. Highway 12 is currently closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to ocean overwash that occurred with Tuesday morning’s 3:00 a.m. high tide, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Crews will assess the roadway at daylight, and updates are available via the NCDOT’s travel conditions website at https://drivenc.gov/ and on social media at https://www.facebook.com/NCDOTNC12.
RODANTHE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Department of Transportation prepares for hurricane season

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — June 1 is only a few weeks away and that means hurricane season is almost here. The Department of Transportation is getting its equipment ready in case of a storm. The 2022 Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo took place this week. The North Carolina Department...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers continue the next few days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pattern of cloudy skies and isolated showers will continue through Friday and Saturday. The cause of the dreary weather is the area of low pressure that had been accelerating the winds and waves over the Outer Banks the past few days. The winds have relaxed significantly as our rain chances have gone up. We’ll see a full wind shift as we head through Friday. Southeasterly winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph will allow our temperatures back into the upper 70s. Saturday’s heat will build on Friday’s warmth, seeing the mercury back to the low 80s. The isolated rain showers will continue through Saturday evening.
GREENVILLE, NC
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
islandfreepress.org

Minor to moderate ocean overwash reported with Monday’s high tide; N.C. 12 remains open

Minor to moderate ocean overwash was reported with Monday afternoon’s high tide, which occurred at roughly 2:30 p.m. While N.C. Highway 12 remains open throughout, standing water and sand remain on the roadway, and flooding may continue through the afternoon. Travelers are advised to use caution, and to avoid driving if possible, as saltwater can severely damage vehicles.
RODANTHE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Highway Closed Due to Green Swamp Fire

A stubborn wildfire in the Green Swamp at the Brunswick County line is causing an hour-long detour for motorists on N.C. 211. The highway is closed at Little Macedonia Church Road and Camp Branch Road. Traffic is being detoured from U.S. 17 to N.C. 130 to U.S. 701, through Whiteville to U.S. 74-76 and back to N.C. 211, according to the Department of Transportation.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy