Weather closes ferries again Wednesday

The coastal storm will drift southward Thursday with slowly easing winds across eastern NC. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread ocean overwash along Outer Banks NC-12 the last 3 days has forced the closure of the highway from the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe until further notice. Low pressure will slowly drift south and southwestward Thursday with lowering wind speeds and increasing rain chances. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks through 8 pm Thursday. The movement of the low and weakening winds will help alleviate the flooding threat as we close out the week. Water levels of 1-3 feet above normal are again possible Thursday afternoon, especially around high tide near 5:00 pm. Beach erosion is expected as well, along with dangerous rip currents.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO