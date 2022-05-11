Accused burglar points gun at mother, 6 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after being accused of pointing a gun at a woman in front of her six children in Southeast Memphis.

According to police reports, the woman told officers Jessica Hawkins stole items from her home on Old Street Cove near Outlander while she was out of town.

Police said the woman and Hawkins came to an agreement that Hawkins would return the items. However, when Hawkins arrived to the woman’s house she did not have any of the items with her.

Police said Hawkins pulled out a gun and stated, “You want smoke over a TV.”

The woman told police she was standing at the door with her six children when Hawkins was pointing the gun at her.

Hawkins was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.