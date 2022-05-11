ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Accused burglar points gun at mother, 6 children

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after being accused of pointing a gun at a woman in front of her six children in Southeast Memphis.

According to police reports, the woman told officers Jessica Hawkins stole items from her home on Old Street Cove near Outlander while she was out of town.

Police said the woman and Hawkins came to an agreement that Hawkins would return the items. However, when Hawkins arrived to the woman’s house she did not have any of the items with her.

Police said Hawkins pulled out a gun and stated, “You want smoke over a TV.”

The woman told police she was standing at the door with her six children when Hawkins was pointing the gun at her.

Man hit when nearly 100 shots fired outside home

Hawkins was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

LD Sutton
1d ago

Each count is worth 6 years. She needs to go. How you steal someone's stuff then want to shoot them for wanting their property back? Girl bye.

