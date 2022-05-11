ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County honoring long-time public servant

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcNIg_0faEqVrR00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making sure a long-time public servant is remembered for years to come. The county dedicated its new commission chambers in honor of the late Ken Sanchez, who served on the commission from 1995 to 2002.

Nob Hill homeowner faces backlash from city for violating ordinance

He went on to represent the west side on the Albuquerque City Council and was into his fourth term when he died in 2020. His colleagues remember him as a man of integrity, who never let party or politics get in the way of the right decision.

Sanchez’s accomplishments included spearheading the construction of the expansive Patrick J. Baca Library and the veterans wall at Los Volcanes Senior Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos County to run CodeRED emergency alert test

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County Emergency Management will conduct a CodeRED emergency alert test May 13 at 3 p.m. The test will be sent to all Los Alamos County residents enrolled in the CodeRED system and should be received either by phone call, text message, or email. The test is in response to […]
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller wants to raise minimum wage for city employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor wants to raise the minimum wage for city of Albuquerque workers to $15.00. His office says it’s about fair wages and tackling the city’s worker shortage. Mayor Tim Keller’s office says it didn’t have anyone available to talk Thursday but city councilor Pat Davis backs the idea – pointing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County purchases land for new fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners have approved the purchase of five and a half acres of land for a new fire station. The land, just north of Edith and Osuna, is being purchased for $1.25 million. Station 36, which is in major need of upgrades and just around the corner from the land, will […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Rural and tribal communities to meet in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds will gather May 12 at the Roundhouse to discuss ways to improve their communities. State Representative Roger Montoya says for decades rural and tribal communities have been overlooked and continue to see debilitating job losses and crumbling infrastructure. The New Mexico Rural Summit May 12 and 13 will bring in dozens […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KOAT 7

Crews respond to bosque fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are responding to a bosque fire in Albuquerque. Fire officials say the fire is near Central and Sunset. Smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the city. Details are very limited at this time. Stay with KOAT for the latest information.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Audit reveals Albuquerque Sunport overpaid for improvements

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city’s Aviation Department and the project’s main contractor. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a project at the Albuquerque Sunport that was supposed to take just over a year to renovate lights, signs, baggage claim and ticketing areas. In the end, travelers dealt with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 reopen, was closed in area of Atrisco Vista and 98th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed in the area of Atrisco Vista and 98th Thursday morning while Bernalillo County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a crash. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. between 98th and Atrisco Vista. BCSO says it was a single vehicle crash and a man was ejected from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges dropped in Bernalillo County burglary case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Criminal charges have been dropped in the case against an Albuquerque mother and daughter after a judge found several issues with probable cause. In March 2022, Gloria Montoya and her mother Debbie Montoya were arrested at a South Valley home after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies accused the duo of burglary and child abuse […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Servant#Nob Hill#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Somos Albuquerque back with 10-day citywide event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Somos Albuquerque is back with a ten-day festival celebrating the city. There will be music, food, community, and art and the Somos Dreamglow concert is Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Museum. All ages are welcome. “We really just want to reconnect. This event is a love letter to Albuquerque. It’s for our community. Any […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Arrest made, Breezy and cooler, New video, Somos Albuquerque

Thursday’s Top Stories Therapy dog killed by speeder in Albuquerque Man arrested after surveillance video shows outburst in Doña Ana gas station 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Women’s Golf Regional wraps up Albuquerque man charged with double murder arrested in Durango 13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PED sets aside $2.7M in emergency transportation funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts and charter schools across the state will get more money to cope with high gas prices. The Public Education Department will set aside nearly $2.7 million to offset the rising transportation costs. The amount each district gets will be based on the total miles driven, divided by the average of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Peace Dollars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Peace dollars are known as a beautiful tribute to the feelings of America during the aftermath of World War I. In 1918, the U.S government melted down 270-million Morgan dollars which lead to the Pittman Act. The act called for minting so they could produce the silver from America, it was worth […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office and Stowe Story Labs announced the ten projects chosen for the first New Voices New Mexico screenwriting training program. The six-month-long program is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing the skills necessary for writing feature film and television scripts.  Thirteen participants out of 200 applicants were chosen from […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill homeowner faces backlash from city for violating ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill homeowner spent thousands of dollars building a wall in his front yard, now the city wants him to tear it down. According to the city’s rules for the Postwar Broadmoor addition in Nob Hill, front yard walls over three feet aren’t allowed. The neighborhood association says it’s all about protecting the look area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First grocery store coming to Mesa Del Sol community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque neighborhood will have more access to food with a grocery store finally coming to Mesa Del Sol and the developers want to make it unlike any other market in Albuquerque. The grocery store will be called Mesa Market. “We want to keep like, good quality, make it affordable, local, you know, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sen. Lujan calls for more aid for those exposed to radiation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan continues to call attention to the New Mexicans impacted by the first atomic bomb test. The New Mexico democrat published an op-ed on CNN’s website pressing Congress to strengthen the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. He says radioactive fallout from the 1945 test at Trinity Site reached residents in Tularosa […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Man accused in downtown Albuquerque murder arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. Isaac Martinez, accused in the murder of 30-year-old Jonathan Garza, was arrested Wednesday night. Witnesses told police Garza was defending his brother, who was trying to break up a fight between two people at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy