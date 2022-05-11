ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Det. Luca Benedetti memorial whiskey raises funds for family

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills releases limited-edition bourbon bottle to mark one year anniversary

– Central Coast small-batch distillery Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills has released a second limited-edition bourbon in honor of Detective Luca Benedetti, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and father of two who was lost in the line of duty on May 10, 2021.

One year later, the anniversary release was crafted with Bill Proll, Retired Lieutenant and current Reserve Officer of the SLO City Police Department, to remind the community of Luca’s sacrifice and the commitment his fellow officers, friends, and family had to each other the following day.

“Our community came together on May 11, 2021” reflected Proll, “This spirit is meant to remind us to hold strong together as we were that day.”

The bottle label design depicts the names of fallen officers engraved in the stone of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC, where Luca’s name was added recently, split by a thin blue line. A two-year Straight Bourbon, the whiskey clocks in at a smooth 45-percent alc/vol, or 90 proof, but is designated with a bold “4223 Proof” mark in honor of Benedetti’s badge.

The limited run of bottles will only be available at the Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills tasting room in San Luis Obispo for $50. As part of this special release, Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills will be making a donation to the Det. Luca Benedetti Family Relief Fund, totaling over $10,000 combined with the funds raised during the initial 2021 bottle release.

For more information, visit www.rodandhammer.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

City is anticipating thousands of attendees at revived celebration. – The City of Paso Robles, with local partner Travel Paso, is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is seeking multiple mobile food vendors to be on-site and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and expects to host thousands of attendees.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Scholarships available for Central Coast students

Gold Coast Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America offering four $500 scholarships. – The California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is offering four scholarships to recognize outstanding individual college students who are committed to studying communication or public relations in the Tri-Counties area. The group will award four $500 scholarships in mid-2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat’ services expand to more sites

No-cost testing and treatment now available at community sites. – COVID-19 treatment is now more widely available for people across San Luis Obispo County who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. COVID-19 Test to Treat services launched this week at free community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo, as well as at Med Plus Dignity Health Urgent Care Centers in Atascadero and Pismo Beach.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands attend Lavender and Olive Oil Festival

– Several thousand people attended the Lavender and Olive Festival at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Saturday. Lavender growers sold a variety of lavender-based health and beauty products as well as lavender itself. Olive oil producers like Malefina, Pasolivo, and many other independent growers offered samples and sold bottles of their products. Olive growers represented several regions around Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Yule

Smart, energetic shepherd mix ready for his forever home. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Yule from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Yule is a fun, goofy four-year-old shepherd mix ready for his forever home. He’s got energy to spare so if you’re looking for a walking buddy, he’s the dog for you. He knows lots of commands and will do just about anything for a treat.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

