Is it fair to ask why hasn’t Los Angeles crowned U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass the next Mayor-Elect of Los Angeles?. In all due transparency, I’m being facetious when I ask this question but, I respectfully ask why hasn’t the long time South LA Congresswoman locked up the privilege to be identified as the first woman, and more importantly first woman of color, to occupy one of the most prestigious, most desirable seats in the world as Mayor of Los Angeles? Shouldn’t we, as people of color, and more specifically black women, be offended she hasn’t “sealed the deal” yet?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO