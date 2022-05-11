ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Trek: Picard Stars Tease Twists and Turns With Returning Next Generation Cast

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleThere are some surprises in store for the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members in the final season of Star Trek: Picard. Most of the new cast introduced in Picard's first two seasons are exiting ahead of season three. However, Jeri Ryan will return as Seven as Nine, and...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

NBC Cancels New Thriller After Major Season One Cliffhanger

A TV show ending after just one season is never fun for fans. It's especially frustrating, though, when a series gets an early ax after a substantial cliffhanger, as viewers will never get to know if things were resolved. That, unfortunately, is the fate being handed to The Endgame, the globe-trotting thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The NBC series isn't being given a second season.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Magnum P.I.’ Co-Creator Says Reboot “Was My Dream Come True” Following CBS Cancellation, Cast Reacts

Click here to read the full article. The case of Magnum P.I. has closed on CBS, leaving the creative minds and the cast of the reboot series feeling bittersweet about its cancellation. Amid a slew of cancellations and renewals heading into next week’s upfront presentation, CBS revealed that it will not renew Magnum P.I., starring Jay Hernandez, for a fifth season. Additional CBS titles no longer moving forward are B Positive, United States of All, How We Roll and Good Sam. Shortly after the news broke, co-creator Peter Lenkov took to social media to react and respond to Magnum fans’ questions...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Fate Revealed

Will there be another season of Blue Bloods on CBS? On Tuesday, it was announced that Blue Bloods was renewed for Season 13. This comes on the heels of a major milestone that the series celebrated during its current season. In March, Blue Bloods aired its 250th episode, and, based on this latest news, there are plenty more episodes to come.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Fosters’ Star Teri Polo Joins ‘NCIS’ in Recurring Role

Teri Polo, best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, is joining the long-running CBS drama series NCIS in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. According to Deadline, Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). A former FBI...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’ Star Jay Hernandez Teases Magnum and Higgin’s Future Ahead of Season 4 Finale

As “Magnum PI” prepares for its season 4 finale, star of the hit TV series Jay Hernandez teases his Magnum and Perdita Weeks’ Juliet Higgin’s future. While chatting with TV Insider, Jay Hernandez shares some details about the “Magnum PI” season finale. “Something always has to [happen]. You know, in my mind, they can’t end up together. Not yet. If they do, that means that’s the end of the show. That’s all I can [say].”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Spy x Family Is About to Debut Its Raunchiest Merch Yet

Spy x Family is arguably one of the biggest new anime series of 2022, with the story of the Forger Family seeing a spy, a telepath, and an assassin attempting to form a perfect family unit while also hiding their secrets from one another. With two Attack on Titan statues causing a lot of controversies thanks to their "Not Safe For Work" take on the likes of Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackermann, it seems that the anime franchise from Tatsuya Endo is getting in on the action with a steamy statue of the Thorn Princess, aka Yor.
COMICS
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES

