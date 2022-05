Springer Pets, known for its Springer Travel Bottle, will be featured on ABC’s show “Shark Tank” on May 13. The company’s Springer Travel Bottle allows consumers to keep their dog hydrated during any excursions, making it easy for pets to drink from the attached bowl without wasting a drop, company officials said. It’s 100 percent leak-tight and made from BPA-free plastic. The included carabiner allows the bottle to easily clip onto belt loops, backpacks and other accessories. The product comes in several different sizes and color selections, so buyers can customize the product to their dogs' needs. Springer Pets will also be launching a new innovative leash collection soon.

