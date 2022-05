ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A new Vietnamese restaurant run by two best friends and former Orange County deputies has just opened in Central Florida!. Papasan’s Vietnamese Cuisine is St. Cloud’s first authentic Vietnamese restaurant and the second location for the company (the first location is in Cocoa). Located at Narcoosee and Rummell Roads, the restaurant features culturally diverse Vietnamese cuisine with an Asian-inspired twist on popular items like fried dumpling and vegan Pho.

