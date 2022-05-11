ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

County Veteran Affairs office plans special events

greenecountynewsonline.com
 1 day ago

Greene County Veteran Affairs has two special events planned in May and June. Veterans from around the county are invited to meet for coffee and a doughnut at Dunkers by Matt on the downtown square in Jefferson on the second Thursday of each month. Refreshments will be available from 8:30 to...

greenecountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenecountynewsonline.com

Supervisors hear of inter-county transportation program

The Greene County board of supervisors heard from Chris Whitaker of Region XII Council of Governments about the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Career Link Employment Transportation Program at the regular meeting May 9. Whitaker, at various times in his presentation, referred to the service as “employee busing,” “employee shuttle...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Local Rotary Club to celebrate centennial this Sunday

The Rotary Club of Jefferson will celebrate 100 years of service and positive impact in the county-wide community and the world with a centennial observance program Sunday, May 15. The event will take place in the Rotary Room at the Jefferson Community Golf Course from 5 until 7 pm. To...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Partner of Nursing award to Care Management director Sessions

Amy Sessions, Care Management director, was honored May 11 as the 2022 Partner of Nursing at Greene County Medical Center as another way to honor team members during Nurses and Hospital Week. There were six nominees recognized this year. Sessions’ nomination described her dedication to the medical center noting, “Amy...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

School board fires teacher who was drunk at school

The contract of a Greene County high school teacher who was arrested at the school March 31 with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for intoxication was terminated at a special meeting of the board of education Wednesday. School superintendent Tim Christensen recommended terminating the continuing contract...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Funeral notices

Clyde Lane, 90, of Holstein passed away Feb. 3, 2022. Graveside services with military rites Tuesday, May 24, at 10:3 am at Jefferson Municipal Cemetery. Survivors: sons David Lane (Mary) of Algona and Neal Lane (Debra Frey) of Reedsburg, WI; grandchildren: Kelley Lowe (Billy) and Kristen Russell (Paul “P.J.”) of Jefferson, IA, Kale Cummings (Ashlee) of West Des Moines, and Nick Lane (Jessica) and Jake Lane (Casey) of Algona; great-grandchildren: Addyson Lane, Camden Lane, Maggie Lane, Eleanor Lane, Kaden Lowe, Tegan Lowe, William Lowe, Tori Lowe, Tia Lowe (Ben), Collin Russell and Lane Russell; great-great-grandson Wrenly; brothers Bill Lane (Pat) of Urbandale and Ron Lane (Pat) of Des Moines; sister Pat Triplett of Mesa, AZ; sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Merrill Larsh of Las Vegas, NV; other relatives and friends. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home of Jefferson, 515-386-2171.
HOLSTEIN, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Clyde Lane, 1931 – 2022

A graveside memorial service will be held May 24 at Jefferson Municipal Cemtery for Clyde Lane, 90, of Holstein. Words of comfort will be offered by the Rev Kim Nofel, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. Honorary bearers will be Jake Lane, Nick Lane and Kate Lane. Military rites will be performed by the Iowa Army Honor Guard.
JEFFERSON, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Traveling trophy, cash prizes for Bell Tower Festival parade entries

The Bell Tower Festival steering committee and the Rotary Club of Jefferson are accepting registrations for the Bell Tower Festival parade, slated for Saturday, June 11. The parade offers businesses, organizations, churches, neighboring towns and others a chance to showcase what makes them special. To draw more parade entries, and to add to the fun, parade entries will be judged in five different categories, with cash prizes, trophies, and the inauguration of a traveling trophy for the best float.
JEFFERSON, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Marilyn Millard, 1938 – 2022

Marilyn Millard, 85, of Rippey, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Rippey United Methodist Church in Rippey. Burial will be in the Rippey Cemetery near Rippey. Marilyn Millard (Todd) was...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Affairs#Veterans Benefits
greenecountynewsonline.com

James King, 1931 – 2022

Memorial services for Rev. Jim King will be May 13, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Jefferson. James Wilbur King was born January 30, 1931, in Centerville, to Wilbur and Donna King. He grew up the middle of nine children. Jim started school at 4 years old, and graduated from Centerville High School in 1948. He promptly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 46 months. He enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) in 1953 and graduated with honors in 1956, receiving the bachelor of arts with a major in biological science, a minor in history, and having received departmental honors in science.
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy