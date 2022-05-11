County Veteran Affairs office plans special events

Memorial services for Rev. Jim King will be May 13, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Jefferson. James Wilbur King was born January 30, 1931, in Centerville, to Wilbur and Donna King. He grew up the middle of nine children. Jim started school at 4 years old, and graduated from Centerville High School in 1948. He promptly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 46 months. He enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) in 1953 and graduated with honors in 1956, receiving the bachelor of arts with a major in biological science, a minor in history, and having received departmental honors in science.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO