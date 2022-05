A Montour Falls man led police from three different agencies on three separate high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning before finally being taken into custody. As State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in the village of Montour Falls, the suspect and the car were seen driving by. Attempts to pull the driver failed, and a brief pursuit through the village ensued. With speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, the pursuit was terminated and the stolen car continued north on State Route 14 towards Watkins Glen.

