The North Mason fastpitch softball team was held to one hit Thursday and was shutout at Olympic 2 to 0. The Bulldogs only hit was a double by Jenna Markusun with one out in the top of the seventh inning. The girls from Belfair are not 11-and-7 on the season, 8-and-5 in the Olympic League and are in fourth place in the standings. North Mason wraps up the regular season today (Fri. May 13th) at second place North Kitsap.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO