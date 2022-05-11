Linn County Restitution Payments

E-coli levels on the Thompson River were discussed by the Livingston County Commissioners as they met with Doug Doughty and Susan Fair. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they learned of some ways the county can assist in preventive measures available to landowners. The Commissioners have planned meetings with the Green...
Numerous individuals waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Many saw their cases continued for arraignments on Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. There were 13 defendants who waived hearings and they include Tyler C. Allen, Kenneth Walter Bonine, Shawn...
The Chillicothe Airport Block Grant was amended by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the amendment is to extend the time on the Runway Project. The engineers and city officials hope to complete the needed paperwork quickly.
(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office received two initiative petitions before the May 8 deadline. Once scanned, signature pages will be submitted to local election authorities for signature verification. Petition Number Date Signatures Submitted Type of Amendment Number of Boxes Submitted. 2022-059 May 8, 2022 Constitutional 731. 2022-051 May...
The City of Trenton has several utility projects in the works and at various stages of completion. City Administrator Ron Urton says the replacement of water meters has slowed due to supply issues. While the water department is waiting on meters, the Underground crew is progressing on the replacement of a water main on 17th street from Pleasant Plain and Princeton Road.
The Strand Hotel building, at Washington and Clay Streets, could soon belong to the City of Chillicothe. At Monday’s council meeting, the Council heard from City Attorney Robert Cowherd about the property that the current owner wants to “give” to the city. That loan balance is about...
A new City Clerk and City Auditor were appointed by Mayor Theresa Kelly and approved by the Chillicothe City Council. Mayor Kelly made her appointment of Amy Hess to fill the Clerks Position and Allison Jefferies as the City Auditor. The council heard from both appointees. City Attorney Robert Cowherd...
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Missouri signed a Record of Decision on May 11, 2022, supporting the installation of a multi-purpose reservoir in Sullivan County. The decision concludes extensive environmental analysis and fulfills National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements for NRCS. The East Locust Creek Reservoir near...
The City of Chillicothe’s Demolition projects will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Perkins Dozing provided an update, beginning with a project that should start this week. A property on Cherry Street is also on the demolition list for this summer.
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - City officials in Kirkville said a 48-hour boil advisory has been issued beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The impacted area includes Fillmore Street between Osteopathy and Fifth, and Fifth Street between Fillmore and Normal.
(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to require state regulators to turn over ownership information for businesses granted medical marijuana licenses that it has long withheld from public view. Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis added the transparency requirements as an amendment to a local...
(ST. JOSEPH) The City of St. Joseph's Public Works Director, Andy Clements, is no longer an employee with the city. The news was confirmed by Mayor John Josendale and city manager Bryan Carter Tuesday afternoon. Neither would go into any detail as to circumstances surrounding the move citing personnel issues.
(MISSOURINET) – A many-year battle over the ability of an energy company to take power over private property rights ended Tuesday. The state legislature passed a compromise over the expansion of the Grain Belt wind energy lines. The high-powered transmission lines will cross northern Missouri – delivering power from...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri added 4,016 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. The state no longer reports daily numbers for each county. Some counties have stopped posting their daily or weekly cause counts online. The Webster County Public Health Unit is one of the counties that does not...
(Missouri Independent) – A statewide open enrollment system that would allow students to attend a school district outside of one in which they reside is likely dead with just three days left in the legislative session. But proponents are optimistic a much more narrowly-tailored version focused exclusively on people...
JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri GOP politicians touted the passage of a bill on eminent domain reform as an achievement for the Missouri legislature in a press conference on Thursday. "I think the bill that we've seen passed and on its way to the Governor's desk now is incredibly...
Garland Nelson, the man accused of killing two Wisconsin men in 2019, was arraigned in Federal Court on federal fraud and gun charges. Nelson appeared before a federal judge in Kansas City for the arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty to a count of mail fraud and a recently added count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
