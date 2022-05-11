ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Remember that time two nuclear bombs landed in NC

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldsboro, N.C. — On this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast, we take a trip to Goldsboro - where two nuclear bombs fell from a crashing...

Rosa Rawls-Hill
1d ago

Goldsboro was blessed on that day, with the actions of the people in this town from all walks if life, you would never know. Goldsboro is still in slavery times, old money, and who you know. It's 2022,, technology leads the world, new ideas and being stereotyped should not be a standard.

