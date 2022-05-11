ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win A Superformance MKIII-R With More Entries As A Motorious Reader

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
We really want a Motorious reader to win!

The Superformance MKIII-R is effortlessly cool and modeled after the legendary Shelby Cobra. These head-turning super machines are not easy to find, and they don’t come cheap. The good news for Motorious readers is, you can own one for practically nothing!

Aerodynamic and suspension tuning has definitely come a long way in the sports car world over the last 60 years, so Superformance applied some of these modern performance attributes Shelby Cobra to create the new Superformance MKIII-R. While this Cobra is sure to ruffle the feathers of enthusiasts, it's hard to argue with the modernized style and improved performance.

While the Cobra's iconic body is unmistakable, the changes made to the Superformance MKIII-R are impossible to miss. The car's wide, bulging fenders have been scalloped with integrated front fender vents, and side strakes have also been added giving this Cobra a distinctive style. Other aero-minded changes include the front chin spoiler, an air vent behind the grille and a rear diffuser. For optimal handling, the MKIII-R has a modern suspension design with four-wheel independent suspension and Bilstein adjustable coilovers at all four corners.

To finish off the car's modern looks, Superformance gave the MKIII-R LED headlights and wide 18-inch wheels to fill out those big fenders. Powering all this is a monstrous 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 engine, which is backed by a Tremec TKX 5-speed manual.

Donate now for your chances to win! This opportunity is going to go fast, with a winner being announced this summer.

