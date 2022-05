AAA: Syracuse Mets (10-20) 0 vs. Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders (11-19) 2 Box Score. The Syracuse Mets fell to 10-20 on Tuesday night as they were shutout by Scranton Wilkes-Barre 2-0. They accumulated just four singles and left all four stranded. Katoh was making his Mets system debut after being...