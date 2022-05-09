ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Best Online Therapy Services of 2022

By Crystal Raypole
Psych Centra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Thinking about trying online therapy? Our top 11 picks can help you find the right service. Stigma around therapy continues to...

psychcentral.com

Shape Magazine

How to Deal with Loneliness, According to Mental Health Experts

Perhaps you just moved to a new city or are gearing up for your first holiday season as a single. Or maybe you have thousands of followers on social media and a phone that won't stop blowing up with text messages and yet, you still feel disconnected. Whatever the case may be, loneliness is a natural thing to experience — and a common one at that, too. In fact, so many Americans have felt lonely over the past years that public health officials started to express concern over a "loneliness epidemic." Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has only gotten worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why a US task force is recommending anxiety screening in kids 8 and older

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft statement in April 2022 recommending screening for anxiety in children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 18. This recommendation – which is still open for public comment – is timely, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health. The Conversation asked Elana Bernstein, a school psychologist who researches child and adolescent anxiety, to explain the task force’s new draft recommendations and what they might mean for kids, parents and providers. 1. Why is the task force recommending young kids be screened? Nearly 80% of chronic mental health conditions...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

ADHD in adults is challenging but highly treatable – a clinical psychologist explains

When I was a child in the 1980s, the people I knew with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder were hyperactive boys who went to the school nurse at lunchtime to get their medicine. Many people assumed that these boys would “grow out of” their symptoms as teenagers or adults. For most of the 200-year-plus history of the condition we now know as ADHD, it was considered a childhood disorder. Specialists began to more widely recognize that ADHD can also affect adults only in the 1990s, when scientific evidence showed that some people continue to experience ADHD symptoms into adulthood and that it can...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

What is PTSD and what are the signs to look out for?

POST-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can seriously impact someone's life. Those suffering from the condition have nightmares and flashbacks, and struggle to move forward. PTSD is an anxiety disorder caused by intensely stressful, frightening or distressing events. People affected by the condition are often forced to relive a traumatic event from...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is There a Link Between Autism Spectrum Disorder and Transgender Identity?

Autistic people report higher rates of noncisgender identities, and gender diverse folks self-report higher rates of autistic traits. Because the term “trans” means “change,” anyone who isn’t cisgender could identify as transgender, including folks who fall under the umbrella of nonbinary or gender nonconforming. Still,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Medical News Today

What to know about Xanax addiction treatment

Alprazolam, which is available under the brand name Xanax, is a form of benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative, meaning that they help slow down brain and bodily functions. Xanax is prone to misuse, which may lead to addiction. Xanax is a prescription medication that treats conditions such as...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

What is schizophreniform disorder?

Schizophreniform disorder is a schizophrenia-like illness that lasts 6 months or less. It can cause symptoms of psychosis, such as delusions, hallucinations, and chaotic behavior. Schizophreniform disorder is similar to brief psychotic disorder. However, whereas a person with brief psychotic disorder may have symptoms for a few days or weeks,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

The Pressure to End Relationships With Sufferers of Mental Illness

Understanding and supporting a sufferer may be difficult at times, but doing so for the long haul can also be immensely rewarding. What follows is a mental health perspective. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share personal experience herein, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
News 12

The New Normal: Mental health and children

Depression, self-harm and suicide are on the rise among young people. What can you do to help your children?. News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Lata McGinn and Kelly Canzone to discuss mental health and our children. New Jersey is one of five states where the number of...
KIDS
Smithonian

Why Psychedelic Drugs May Become a Key Treatment for PTSD and Depression

While it has been referenced throughout history, notably in World War I, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as we know it today was first described as a distinct diagnosis after World War II among individuals who had survived Nazi concentration camps. The patients came home experiencing anxiety, depression and nightmares. They were frequently startled. In a paper synthesizing some of these early observations in 1963, psychiatrist Paul Chodoff wrote, “Perhaps the most nearly universal and most characteristic symptom was an obsessive rumination state in which the patient was more or less constantly preoccupied with recollections of, and ruminations about, his experiences during persecution, and about family who had died or been killed.” Psychiatrists tested a variety of treatments from drugs to exposure therapy for what Chodoff referred to as “concentration camp syndrome.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Talk to Someone Who Is Always Defensive

Learn more about defensive behavior, and get advice on how to approach and resolve conflict with a defensive person. Conflict happens frequently in personal relationships, at work, and even in public. Friction can be necessary, and even healthy at times. However, when you experience a conflict with someone who’s defensive,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What Are the Fastest-Acting Antidepressants?

It takes time before any antidepressant kicks in. But some medications relieve your symptoms faster than others. Waiting for medication to work can be challenging. And if you’re having to try various options that don’t provide relief, finding a drug that does improve your symptoms can take a lot of time and effort.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Seroquel (Quetiapine) Help You Sleep?

Research cautions against the use of Seroquel for sleep amid other safer, more effective options. Difficulty falling or staying asleep can be frustrating. You may find yourself tossing and turning at night or contacting to a doctor for a prescription. Over the past few decades, there’s been a rise in...
HEALTH

