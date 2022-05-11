Bonnie Raitt to perform in St. Augustine
St. Augustine, Fla. — Grammy-winning artist Bonnie Raitt is coming to town.
She’s set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Raitt’s biggest hits include “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me”.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.
Prices range from $39.30 - $114.50.
You can get them at The Amp’s box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
