Saint Augustine, FL

Bonnie Raitt to perform in St. Augustine

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Bonnie Raitt Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (Credit: The Amp)

St. Augustine, Fla. — Grammy-winning artist Bonnie Raitt is coming to town.

She’s set to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Raitt’s biggest hits include “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $39.30 - $114.50.

You can get them at The Amp’s box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

