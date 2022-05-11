Bonnie Raitt to perform in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, FL — Sunday-Monday, May 15-16, all of the U.S. will experience a full lunar eclipse (the earth lines up just right between the sun & the moon casting a shadow on the moon). You can view this safely with the naked eye (as opposed to a solar eclipse) & the moon may appear somewhat rust colored. Totality for Jacksonville will be from 11:29pm to 12:53am. There will be another lunar eclipse Nov. 7-8. More info. from Sky & Telescope * here *. More spectacular solar eclipses are on the horizon (pun intended) - October 14, 2023 [annular] and April 8, 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO