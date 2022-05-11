ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms With Hail, Strong Winds Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included...

Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS Offers Last Freeze Data For Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne is approaching its typical last freeze date, after which gardeners can start to consider planting freeze-sensitive crops. Laramie gardeners will have to wait a while though, if this year is typical. The average last freeze date for Cheyenne over the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

High Wind Watch For SE Wyoming Upgraded To Warning For Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has upgraded a previous High Wind Watch for southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning. High Wind Warnings are in effect from this morning into the early evening hours tonight for west winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The warning includes Arlington, Laramie, Cheyenne, Wheatland, Lusk, Torrington, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance as well as the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

See Inside a Quirky Cabin Near Wyoming’s Beartooth Mountain Range

You've likely seen a lot of Wyoming homes and maybe you've even seen a few near the gorgeous Beartooth mountain range, but I doubt you've seen one as quirky as this cabin. I found this neat place on Airbnb. It's called the Snowflake Cabin. It's located near Clark, Wyoming in the extreme northwestern part of the state. Here's a bit of how it's described on Airbnb:
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Stronger Than Normal Earthquake Rocks Yellowstone

Earthquakes are a normal occurrence in Yellowstone - after all, it is a supervolcano. But, according to the United States Geological Survey, the National Park typically experiences minor earthquakes of a magnitude 2 or below on the Richter Scale. On Tuesday, May 11, that was not the case when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Yellowstone.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Laramie Live

Cheyenne And Laramie Breweries Score Big In World Beer Cup

Another big brewing competition has come and gone and proved what we all knew, Wyoming is home to some of the best craft beer in the country. Sure, we aren't as top of mind as our noisy neighbors to the south in the beer community, BUT, if you stop into a Wyoming brewery, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the types of beers and the taste. We have some real gems across the Cowboy State that can make some really great beer.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Reports Three More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,817. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Crook County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Why Is There Still A Shortage Of Workers In Wyoming?

It seems that life is slowly getting back to normal after two years of a world pandemic. Businesses are mostly open, most government-mandated COVID restrictions have been lifted, and people are mostly going about their daily lives again. While working from home has become more common and many people still choose to wear masks and take other precautions, in many ways life is more or less getting back to normal.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming’s Best Brewery is One You Can Also Camp At

It's one thing to have the best brewery in the state. It's also another thing to have that be a spot that you can camp at. Who wouldn't want to go to that spot? As it turns out, you can go to the best brewery in Wyoming while also going to that particular spot to set up camp...literally. And who picked it as the best brewery in the state, none other than the reviewers of Yelp!
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UW Herbarium Plants New K-12 Biodiversity Program

The Rocky Mountains are home to a diverse and unique plant ecosystem. At the University of Wyoming's Rocky Mountain Herbarium, rests the largest collection of Rocky Mountain plantlife in the country. Its collections and online resources are utilized by experts and researchers across the world. And now Wyoming students can now explore the Herbarium's collection of knowledge too.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne is Tops Among Every City in the Nation For Remote Work

We are all aware that the 'Great Resignation' has been upon us for some time. This is even after the post-pandemic era. However, it seems that working remotely proved to show more benefits for some and as a result, has some people looking for other jobs that have employees working remotely. But even before the pandemic, people were seeking to work remotely at an all-time high. In the past five years, searches for remote working jobs increased by about 4400 percent. And it turns out that Cheyenne is leading the charge in that area.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

The Most INTERESTING Coffee Shop in Wyoming is in Downtown Cheyenne

Some cities have a Starbucks or Dunkin (formerly Dunkin Donuts) located on every corner. And typically their drive thru lines are wrapped around the building. However, that's not the case for Cheyenne when it comes to coffee shops. We definitely have more a local vibe with coffee shops around the capital city. So where is, not just the best coffee shop in all of Wyoming, but also the most INTERESTING? It just so happens that it's in downtown Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

