You’ve got mail—and it’s got plenty to say. Portland-area voters have been deluged by campaign mailers in the final days leading up to the May 17 primary election. Candidates use the glossy flyers to make their best case. That’s especially important with statewide voter turnout below 10% at press deadline. We leafed through more than 50 pieces of mail this week, and selected the arguments and images that caused us to raise our collective eyebrows.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO