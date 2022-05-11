Kent, Jackson State killings to be remembered at annual ceremony

Firefighters from several departments in three counties were called out to a fire that destroyed a house Wednesday evening in the Town of Dayton. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the blaze was reported on Bentley Road at about 6:00 PM. Four fire departments from Chautauqua County -- Cherry Creek, Forestville, Sunset Bay and Irving -- were reported to be at the scene. Other departments on scene included Dayton, Leon, Gowanda, Conewango, Perrysburg, Randolph, Versailles, Cattaraugus, Collins, Lawtons, Seneca Nation EMS, and Hamburg. The Gowanda Fire Department reports that multiple structures were fully involved on arrival, and they were met with a wall of fire from high swamp grass burning towards the road. Fire crews had to extinguish the tall grass and brush fire before they could enter the driveway. Crews had to do extensive overhaul to extinguish the fire.

DAYTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO