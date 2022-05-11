ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health Awareness Walk

By Atmore News
atmorenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 people, including a few in strollers, either walked or were strolled from the former YMCA building on Pensacola...

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K Race, May 21, 2022￼

PACKET PICK-UP: Packets and bibs can be picked up at the Lakeland Police Department on Thursday, May 19th or Friday, May 20th between the hours of 4:30PM and 7:00PM. Pickup area will be at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the entrance of the Lakeland Police Department. We have arranged for this process to be a drive-thru, so you will not have to exit your vehicle. Once you arrive, you will simply provide your name, and we will have volunteers process your registration and provide you with your bag, t-shirt, and race bib. If needed, we will still have volunteers available to register those who need to be registered.
LAKELAND, FL
WKRG News 5

Monroe Co. benefit event to support human trafficking victims

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Redemption Freedom Festival is happening this week in Monroe County. The benefit concert will feature Chris McDaniel, formerly of the country group Confederate Railroad. Free 2 Fly, the fundraising entity for Camille Place, is helping host the event on Friday, May 13. Camille Place is a home located in Monroe […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy