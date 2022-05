The beach concession stand will open. At its May 4 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved Paul Orsini as the operator of the stand for the 2022 season. At a meeting in mid-April, the Parks and Recreation Commission (PRC) warned that there was a possibility of not opening the concession stand at the town beach. At a Town Council meeting on April 27, Town Manager Karl Kilduff announced that a potential vendor was in place. The contract was finalized on May 4.

CLINTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO