PITTSBURGH — The largest annual iron and steel technology conference and exposition in North America is returning to Pittsburgh from May 16-18. The convention, AISTech2022, will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It is hosted by the Association for Iron and Steel Technology, a nonprofit that is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania but has 15,500 members across 70 countries. The AISTech convention is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 convention, originally scheduled to occur in Cleveland, Ohio, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and after being held both in-person and virtually in Nashville, Tennessee in 2021. AISTech has been held in Pittsburgh six times since 2008.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO