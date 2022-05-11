Belmont High School cancels classes amid bomb threat

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

By Boston 25 News Staff
 1 day ago
BELMONT, Mass. — Belmont High School will be closed Wednesday after an apparent bomb threat, according to police.

The school department made the decision to close the school “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Police and Fire resources are on scene investigating a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution the school department has elected to close the school for the day,” Belmont Police said in a tweet.

Police and fire crews are investigating the apparent threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

