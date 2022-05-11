Community Leadership Program accepting applications

The North Valley Community Foundation unveiled a new leadership program called Lead, and one of the key components of the initiative is accepting applications.

According to a release issued by the group, Lead is focused on building a leadership foundation in the region that values collaboration, trust and inclusion.

“Lead is guided by a steering committee of experienced, knowledgeable business professionals,” read the release.

The first announced feature of Lead is the Community Leadership Program – a nine-month learning and networking experience – that will help budding leaders grow personally and professionally through monthly classes and other meetings and experiential learning.

“The Community Leadership Program will run from August 2022 to May 2023, meeting one day a month,” read the release. “Along with the monthly sessions, the program will feature an orientation, two-day retreat, graduation and opportunities for engagement in other leadership development events.”

According to the release, North Valley Community Foundation will select 24-30 individuals to participate in the Community Leadership Program through an application and interview process.

Applications are available online at nvcf.org/lead. The deadline to apply is June 1.

A virtual meeting, led by steering committee members Tray Robinson and Scott Winter, will be held on Thursday starting at 1 p.m., to talk more about the Community Leadership Program and answer questions. The link to the meeting will be available at nvcf.org/lead.

For more information, visit nvcf.org/lead.