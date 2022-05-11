ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Community Leadership Program accepting applications

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago

The North Valley Community Foundation unveiled a new leadership program called Lead, and one of the key components of the initiative is accepting applications.

According to a release issued by the group, Lead is focused on building a leadership foundation in the region that values collaboration, trust and inclusion.

“Lead is guided by a steering committee of experienced, knowledgeable business professionals,” read the release.

The first announced feature of Lead is the Community Leadership Program – a nine-month learning and networking experience – that will help budding leaders grow personally and professionally through monthly classes and other meetings and experiential learning.

“The Community Leadership Program will run from August 2022 to May 2023, meeting one day a month,” read the release. “Along with the monthly sessions, the program will feature an orientation, two-day retreat, graduation and opportunities for engagement in other leadership development events.”

According to the release, North Valley Community Foundation will select 24-30 individuals to participate in the Community Leadership Program through an application and interview process.

Applications are available online at nvcf.org/lead. The deadline to apply is June 1.

A virtual meeting, led by steering committee members Tray Robinson and Scott Winter, will be held on Thursday starting at 1 p.m., to talk more about the Community Leadership Program and answer questions. The link to the meeting will be available at nvcf.org/lead.

For more information, visit nvcf.org/lead.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
250
Followers
10
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy