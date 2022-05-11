ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Willow’s Lamb Derby returns after pandemic hiatus

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVeRM_0faEFae500
The 2022 Lamb Derby royalty poses for a photo after the pageant on Thursday in Willows.  Courtesy phtoto

Although this year’s Lamb Derby was not as extravagant as year’s past, organizers said they were happy to see the event return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities kicked off last week with lost lamb clues daily at the Willows Hardware Store, which led participants on a scavenger hunt around town to find the missing ewe.

According to organizers, the lost lamb was found between two power poles on Old Highway 99 at the end of Elm Street.

On Thursday, several girls competed in the annual Lamb Derby scholarship pageant. Winners of this year’s pageant included Queen Kalli Sawyer, Eighth Grade Princess Bailey Lerstang, Eighth Grade 1st Runner Up Abigail Woodworth, Seventh Grade Princess Chloe Cox, Seventh Grade 1st Runner Up Emery Niblack, Little Miss Sophia Acevedo and Little Miss 1st Runner Up Brianna Bass.

Saturday was when the main festivities took place with things like the annual Lamb Derby Parade; Wadding Beauty, Muscle Man and Diaper Derby competitions; local vendors and a small carnival. There was also a lamb barbeque, which is now the only event that actually features the animal, and an all-day softball tournament.

Grand Marshal of this year’s Lamb Derby Parade was Chuck Staley.

Organizers said Staley has been attending the Lamb Derby Parade since he moved to Willows in 1962 and he was very honored to accept the nomination of Grand Marshal this year.

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

California bakery's offbeat creations keep wowing customers

FRESNO, Calif. -- Pink champagne cake. Margarita mousse. Churro cupcakes. If your sweet tooth is craving something offbeat, Eddie's Bakery is where you'll find it. The bakery, located in the Central California city of Fresno, keeps wowing its customers with its innovative and delicious desserts. In the video above, reporter...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Willows, CA
Local
California Government
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Bear Euthanized After Being Hit By Driver In Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League. The only witness of the fatal collision was a woman taking her children to school. “We’ve got wildlife here, and they don’t always look both ways before they cross all the time,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. She saw the badly injured bear suffering in the snow. “It was just completely...
TAHOE CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Fair Returns

The Contra Costa County Fair, located in the City of Antioch, returns May 12-15. The fair will have everything from food, games and rides along with commercial booths and animals. Thursday kicks off with Dollar Day ! Everyone gets in for $1 before 5pm and Carnival Ride Wristbands are buy...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Queen Kalli Sawyer#Seventh Grade 1st#Muscle Man#Diaper Derby#Grand Marshal#The Lamb Derby Parade
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 uptick prompts health officials to advise stepped-up precautions

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Bay Area health officers say COVID-19 safety precautions are essential as cases rise across the region and communities start to encourage stronger responses to high infection rates in order to stop the spread of the virus."I'm more concerned for people who are at risk or older or have compromised immune systems," said Nicholas Wertheim, a student at Santa Clara University. "If you feel sick, get tested, isolate, just try not to be around other people."The university announced Thursday it will strongly urge everyone on campus to wear masks indoors during a period of high transmission....
SANTA CLARA, CA
rewind981.com

Fire destroys many downtown Visalia businesses.

On Sunday May 1 a suspicious fire spread from a dumpster behind Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant to the building. That set off a series of unfortunate events that lead to the devastation of the Main Street businesses and damaging three others: Sage Salon Suites, the Visalia Fox Theatre and Quesadilla Gorilla.
Field & Stream

Construction Workers Discover Wild Animal Trapped Inside Pipe in Downtown San Fransisco

A group of construction workers made a surprising find while on the job last weekend. They heard noises from inside of a length of unused pipe at a construction project near Oracle Park—the home of the San Fransisco Giants—and soon realized that what appeared to be the head of a baby fox was poking out from one end. One worker placed a french fry near the fox in an attempt to draw it out from the pipe, but it became apparent that the fox was stuck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SFGate

A sleepy California city gets the Elon Musk makeover

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tim Berry was working as an engineer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. earlier this year when he started looking for a new job. He found one less than a mile from his old employer's front door. Berry is in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is how Visalia’s new HAWK crossing works

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new style of pedestrian crossing is now in operation in Visalia – and it might be something you have not seen before. The HAWK system can be found at Lovers Lane and Packwood Creek Trail Crossing. HAWK (which stands for High-intensity Activated crossWalK) is essentially a pedestrian crossing with two […]
VISALIA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes near Aguanga in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga in. Riverside County this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of. Temecula at 6:32 a.m. It was about a mile deep. The earthquake was 20.3 miles...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse To Be Visible From Santa Clarita

Passing through the shadow of the Earth on Sunday, the full moon is expected to reflect a total lunar eclipse for the majority of the United States, including Santa Clarita. The blood moon is expected to appear red for almost 85 minutes Sunday night, when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and sun, covering the moon from sunlight, according to NASA.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
250
Followers
10
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy