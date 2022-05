Eight teams remain in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but the Conference Finalists will be set in the coming days. The Warriors, Suns and Heat are all one win away from reaching the Conference Finals, and Golden State can punch its ticket on Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Grizzlies. The Suns and Heat, meanwhile, took 3-2 series leads over the Mavericks and 76ers on Tuesday night with convincing home wins. Philadelphia and Dallas will try to stay alive and force some Game 7s on Thursday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO