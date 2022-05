Being divorced was not a good look for a woman from a prominent family in the early 20th century. But Jayne Bartlett Kerr of the Clark County town of Marshall made the most of it. She married salesman Louis Kerr on this day, May 12th, in 1898 and moved to Wisconsin. A few years later, she was back, with a young son, but no husband. As perhaps the best-known divorcee in Marshall, Mrs. Kerr became a community leader. She helped organize facilities for tuberculosis patients and campaigned for a tax referendum to build Marshall’s public library.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO