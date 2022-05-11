ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

DR. GERALD PHILLIPS

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Bruce Phillips, M.D. went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 27, 2022. He was born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Jourdanton to Alvin and Alma Phillips. He was raised in Jourdanton until the family moved to Poteet in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Christell Myers...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

PABLO GUZMAN

Pablo Guzman was born in Pleasanton on May 5, 1965, to the late Nicholas Guzman, Sr., and Santos Guzman. He was the youngest of nine children. He passed away May 1, 2022. Pablo received his education in the Poteet schooling system. Shortly after graduating college to pursue his new career as a policeman, he married the love of his life Monica Ann Salazar Guzman. Three children were born from this union. Marcela Guzman, Monique Guzman – Sylvester and Marivel Guzman.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ROY CRIADO

Roy Almaraz Criado passed away peacefully, yet suddenly, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Roy was raised in Poteet and on Michigan farms. He was a well-known IW Union Ironworker, Local 66. Roy loved to fish, hunt, barbecue and ride his Harley. Roy loved his family and remembered all of his friends. He was the funniest storyteller.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Longtime local doctor Gerald Phillips passes away

The family and friends of Dr. Gerald Phillips, 87, are remembering the life of an Atascosa County native who gave so much to his community. Born in Jourdanton on Jan. 20, 1935, he moved to Poteet during the summer of 1950 and graduated from high school in 1953. He earned his undergraduate degree from North Texas State University and in 1959 he earned his doctorate from Southwestern Medical School. He performed a one-year internship at Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio while living in Poteet.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Brothers through the ranks together

From the start of their careers, brothers Jake and Ernest Guerra have always had one thing in common — going through the ranks together. “We came up through the ranks pretty much the same level all the way through. I’d get promoted, Ernest would get promoted, and then we’d be level all the way up,” Jake said.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

MARGARITA GARCIA

Margarita Sanchez Garcia, 94, was surrounded by her family when she went to meet her Savior on May 3, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1927, in Leming to Catarino Sanchez and Juanita Huizar Sanchez. For many years Margarita worked as a seamstress for Foree Manufacturing Company in San...
LEMING, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Starts at 10 a.m. in front of Atascosa Co. Sheriff’s Office and Jail, Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 97 intersection in Jourdanton. Bidders can register morning of event starting at 8 a.m. Pleasanton Primary School Round-Up Registration for pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students new to the district. May 11...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Fundraiser for Servantes family

Four-year-old Emerie has been bravely battling leukemia. She recently lost her mother, Jessica Gonzales of Pleasanton, in a terrible car accident. Emerie’s father, Johnny Servantes, has been unable to work since then, as he has become Emerie’s only care provider. He is humbly asking for support to help them rebuild and get back on their feet.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

SOFIA MARTINEZ

Sofia Balderas Martinez, age 62, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, in Jourdanton. She was born on Nov. 20, 1959, in Winters, Texas to Felipe and Guadalupe (Ramon) Balderas. She later married her high school sweetheart, Isabel L. Martinez on September 18, 1973. Sofia is survived by her long-time...
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

GEN0VEVA SANTIAGO

Genoveva Juarez Santiago, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born in Charlotte on April 29, 1944, to Benito, Sr. and Julia (Sanchez) Juarez. She is survived by her sons, Ramon Rodriguez, Jr., Orlando Orozco and wife Erica Cogburn Orozco and Antonio...
CHARLOTTE, TX
Pleasanton Express

One More Run in Austin

This weekend, the top high school track and field athletes from across the state of Texas will converge on Mike Myers Stadium in Austin for the UIL State Track & Field Championships. Here locally, Pleasanton will send six athletes to the state track meet and McMullen County will be sending...
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet council tackles long agenda

The May 3 meeting of the Poteet City Council was a long one with several community members speaking about different issues. Candace Perez thanked Police Chief Bruce Hickman for taking care of issues in her neighborhood. After having left two messages at City Hall and not receiving an answer until a week later, she appreciated his quick response once the matter was brought to his attention. She asked everyone to remember, when voting, those council members who were there when needed. Morris Cauley addressed the condition of the city and how little it would cost to make it look better by adding flags and flowers. Making use of the old buildings to make the downtown look alive would be a big shot in the arm for Poteet.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

I hope everybody’s having a great week. This weekend we had our first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration. It was a free event sponsored by the city. The event consisted of music, dancing, contests and vendors. We had about 62 vendors attend. Twentyfour of those were food vendors and of that group 10 of them were food trucks. Yes, it was hot! We had unseasonably high temperatures for this time of year. But even through the heat, people were having a good time. It is estimated that approximately 4,000 people attended the event. That’s a huge success for a first-time event. The city manager and staff did a great job of scaling the event to fit the potential crowd. Our expectation is that the event will grow. It’s nice to have these free events that everyone can attend. That being said, I’d like to talk a little bit about why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It was celebrated first in 1863, the one-year anniversary celebrating the Mexican army‘s win over the much better equipped and much larger French army. Over the years, it has become more of a celebration of Mexican-American heritage. We are the ‘Birthplace of the Cowboy’ and the reason is this is the area in Texas, they first started working cattle like the vaqueros of Mexico. So Mexican- American heritage ties straight into our claim to fame. I hope those of you that attended had a great time, and for those that didn’t, hopefully we’ll see you next year.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Across county lines

Marty Soward grew up watching both of his uncles, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward and retired Pleasanton Police Chief Gary Soward, in law enforcement. As a kid, his mother was stopped by highway patrol. After watching how the trooper carried himself, Marty was sold on the idea of becoming an officer just like his uncles.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Make plans to attend Jourdanton 1909 Founders’ Days May 21

Through the years we’ve heard so many people fondly reminisce about Jourdanton Days and Cactus Kick. We’d heard time and time again how residents wish it could be brought back and how the county seat needed to have more community events. So in 2021, several Jourdanton citizens who...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

VOTER GUIDE

Jennifer Ebrom Dillingham (R) My name is Jennifer Ebrom Dillingham and I am a Republican Candidate for 81st Judicial District Judge. Before my candidacy, I was elected twice as the Karnes County Attorney, and have practiced both civil and criminal law throughout the District. In addition, I work with the Law Office of Frank B. Suhr, where I maintain a civil practice focusing on complex estates, guardianships and family law. I have worked on both sides of the litigation table advocating for clients giving my broad experience while maintaining conservative values. I am a mediator and Adjunct Professor at Texas Lutheran University. I have a Chemistry Degree from Texas Lutheran University, possess my Juris Doctorate from the Texas Tech University and have a Masters in Finance & Economics from West Texas A&M. I have a long commitment of community service. My husband, Travis, and I reside in Falls City, and have three children.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Cowboy Fellowship hosting Man Church on May 21

Cowboy Fellowship invites all men of all ages in Atascosa County to a one-of-a kind gathering on Saturday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. Mike Romero and his band will lead worship for the event. He is a songwriter and performer who loves to share God’s love. Romero has devoted his life to the ministry and his gut-level and honest music resonates with people of all ages.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

May 7 Election results

Unofficial results of the May 7 Special Election are in and a new council will soon take office for the Cities of Poteet and Pleasanton. The most talked about race for city council was in the City of Poteet. Voters took to the polls where their voices were heard with incumbents Nicholas Sanchez (Place 1) and Rick T. Flores Sr. (Place 3) keeping their seats. Sanchez beat his opponent, Larry B. Cantu, 310 votes to 148 while Flores beat Vanessa Jewel Saylor 327 to 130 votes. Place 2 incumbent Candy Cantu was voted out after losing to opponent Henry Dominguez, 306 votes to 101.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton sweeps past Uvalde in bi-district

This past weekend, it was hard to tell which was hotter, the weather or the Pleasanton Eagles’ bats in their bi-district series against Uvalde. The Eagles swept the Coyotes out of the playoffs with a 12-2 win in game one and an 11-3 win in game two. “I’m excited...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Esparza descendants attend Alamo event

On Saturday, April 16, the Alamo celebrated the birthday of Alamo defender Jose Toribio Losoya. Losoya fought in the Battle of the Alamo and died on March 6, 1836. Visitors met his descendants and learned about his involvement in the Battle. Alamo visitors also enjoyed musical performances and learned about other Tejano history and culture.
Pleasanton Express

MORE PHOTOS FROM ALAMO DEFENDERS EVENT IN APRIL

From left: Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Couriers Chapter members: Judy Johnson, Eloise Garza, Erlinda Huizar, Peggy Guerrero and descendants Dolly Morales and Celina Herrera.
ALAMO, TX

