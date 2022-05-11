DR. GERALD PHILLIPS

I hope everybody’s having a great week. This weekend we had our first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration. It was a free event sponsored by the city. The event consisted of music, dancing, contests and vendors. We had about 62 vendors attend. Twentyfour of those were food vendors and of that group 10 of them were food trucks. Yes, it was hot! We had unseasonably high temperatures for this time of year. But even through the heat, people were having a good time. It is estimated that approximately 4,000 people attended the event. That’s a huge success for a first-time event. The city manager and staff did a great job of scaling the event to fit the potential crowd. Our expectation is that the event will grow. It’s nice to have these free events that everyone can attend. That being said, I’d like to talk a little bit about why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It was celebrated first in 1863, the one-year anniversary celebrating the Mexican army‘s win over the much better equipped and much larger French army. Over the years, it has become more of a celebration of Mexican-American heritage. We are the ‘Birthplace of the Cowboy’ and the reason is this is the area in Texas, they first started working cattle like the vaqueros of Mexico. So Mexican- American heritage ties straight into our claim to fame. I hope those of you that attended had a great time, and for those that didn’t, hopefully we’ll see you next year.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO