ENID, Okla. — An investigation is underway after a man died from a fentanyl overdose in Enid. Authorities said someone dropped the victim off at a hospital on April 30. The victim had a hotel room key in his pocket, prompting officers to search the hotel room. Authorities said the man who rented the room had meth in his backpack despite saying he was sober and in rehab.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO