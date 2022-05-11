ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Herbster gives concession speech

Patty Pansing Brooks won the Dem. nomination for...

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more tax revenue than projected in April and is still well ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year. The state Department of Revenue reported net April tax receipts of $939 million, which is 66.7% above the official state forecast of $563 million.
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice. When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook purchased a horse. Lindsay Peterson, his director of operations, found the horse in Kansas and told Cook it was going to go fast. So with the Big Ten Title on the line, Cook gained a new member to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a paid suspension, Nebraska Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love announced his resignation Friday. Coach Love was suspended February 19. The Husker program said the suspension was a personal matter and didn’t release more details. Starting guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team’s roster at the same time of the suspension.
LINCOLN, NE
Huskers Fall in Series Opener at Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fell 8-3 in the series opener on the road at Illinois on Friday night at Illinois Field in Champaign, Ill. Nebraska (19-28, 7-12 Big Ten) scored three runs on six hits and an error, while the Illini (27-19, 13-6 Big Ten) had eight runs on 14 hits and one error.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Nebraska State
Fans welcome to Bowlin Stadium on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Softball team welcomes fans to join them at Bowlin Stadium Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (CT) to celebrate the 2022 Big Ten champions and watch the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show. Gates at Bowlin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the event is free.
LINCOLN, NE
Otterdahl, Rogers win B1G Titles

MINNEAPOLIS (KOLN) -- Maxwell Otterdahl was crowned the Big Ten shot put champion, and Jenna Rogers made it a sweep of the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles as the Huskers competed on day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Minnesota. Otterdahl won the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building

ELM CREEK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) — Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 12 million-dollar project this morning. Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder says he grateful to the community for passing the 20-year...
ELM CREEK, NE
MPCC commemorates students’ success

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College held commencement ceremonies at MPCC campuses in McCook and North Platte on Friday. The two-year university also hosted a pinning and commencement ceremony for students in its Associate Degree Nursing program.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Patty Pansing Brooks
Fill the Boot Fundraiser raises money for local fire departments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Many people gathered to raise money and support for local rural fire departments on Saturday. The Fill the Boot Fundraiser brought out representatives from Farnam, Wallace and Hershey Fire Departments, along with members of the community of all ages. The event featured free-will donation root beer...
HERSHEY, NE
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow....
BROKEN BOW, NE
Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run Walk set for Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Registration is open for the Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run. The race is in its second year and aims to raise awareness and understanding of mental health. The run is Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Cody Park in North Platte. Participants may choose between a 2-mile...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
#Concession#Dem#U S House
CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested, it was announced Friday. On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a school employee. According to officer Bret Strecker, the arrest was as a result of an investigation regarding allegations...
COLUMBUS, NE
Friday Nigh Sports Hero: Hayley Miles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Pats Track and Field Athlete Hayley Miles looks to bring home some hardware from the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha. This will be Mile’s second trip to the State Track and Field Meet, she previously attended during her Junior Year. During Mile’s first trip to State Track she competed in the 100, long jump and triple jump. This year her goal was to qualify in all her events and she did just that. Miles competes in the 100, 4x100, long jump and triple jump.
OMAHA, NE
Dry and calm conditions Friday into Sunday with seasonable temperatures

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stronger than expected winds and dust stormy Thursday, conditions are expected to be calmer and quieter Friday into Sunday. During the morning Friday, conditions were tranquil and very pleasant with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with a slight breeze with winds around...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Passenger injured during flight into GI airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One traveler suffered minor injuries when a passenger plane hit turbulence on its descent into the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. The plane landed during stormy weather about 11:30 Thursday night. Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said a passenger was injured when a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School. Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

