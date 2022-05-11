Charles Herbster gives concession speech

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Pats Track and Field Athlete Hayley Miles looks to bring home some hardware from the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha. This will be Mile’s second trip to the State Track and Field Meet, she previously attended during her Junior Year. During Mile’s first trip to State Track she competed in the 100, long jump and triple jump. This year her goal was to qualify in all her events and she did just that. Miles competes in the 100, 4x100, long jump and triple jump.

