ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WATCH: Jim Pillen's victory speech after winning GOP nomination for governor

knopnews2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Herbster called Jim Pillen and conceded the race for...

www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more tax revenue than projected in April and is still well ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year. The state Department of Revenue reported net April tax receipts of $939 million, which is 66.7% above the official state forecast of $563 million.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice. When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook purchased a horse. Lindsay Peterson, his director of operations, found the horse in Kansas and told Cook it was going to go fast. So with the Big Ten Title on the line, Cook gained a new member to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Otterdahl, Rogers win B1G Titles

MINNEAPOLIS (KOLN) -- Maxwell Otterdahl was crowned the Big Ten shot put champion, and Jenna Rogers made it a sweep of the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles as the Huskers competed on day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Minnesota. Otterdahl won the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knopnews2.com

Fans welcome to Bowlin Stadium on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Softball team welcomes fans to join them at Bowlin Stadium Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (CT) to celebrate the 2022 Big Ten champions and watch the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show. Gates at Bowlin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the event is free.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow....
BROKEN BOW, NE
knopnews2.com

Fill the Boot Fundraiser raises money for local fire departments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Many people gathered to raise money and support for local rural fire departments on Saturday. The Fill the Boot Fundraiser brought out representatives from Farnam, Wallace and Hershey Fire Departments, along with members of the community of all ages. The event featured free-will donation root beer...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

MPCC commemorates students’ success

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College held commencement ceremonies at MPCC campuses in McCook and North Platte on Friday. The two-year university also hosted a pinning and commencement ceremony for students in its Associate Degree Nursing program.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Pansing Brooks
knopnews2.com

Friday Nigh Sports Hero: Hayley Miles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Pats Track and Field Athlete Hayley Miles looks to bring home some hardware from the State Track and Field Meet in Omaha. This will be Mile’s second trip to the State Track and Field Meet, she previously attended during her Junior Year. During Mile’s first trip to State Track she competed in the 100, long jump and triple jump. This year her goal was to qualify in all her events and she did just that. Miles competes in the 100, 4x100, long jump and triple jump.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested, it was announced Friday. On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a school employee. According to officer Bret Strecker, the arrest was as a result of an investigation regarding allegations...
COLUMBUS, NE
knopnews2.com

Passenger injured during flight into GI airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One traveler suffered minor injuries when a passenger plane hit turbulence on its descent into the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. The plane landed during stormy weather about 11:30 Thursday night. Airport Executive Director Mike Olson said a passenger was injured when a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School. Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy