Denver, CO

Black Fret Provides New Opportunities for Front Range Musicians

By Emily Ferguson
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Fret was founded nearly a decade ago in Austin, Texas, as a membership-based nonprofit that hosts private concerts and raises funds to bolster the careers of local musicians. Early on, it backed musicians who later became big names, including Shakey Graves and Zach Person. Now it's trying to re-create that...

Westword

Lady Denim Headlining Colorado Bash at Mercury Café

Northern Colorado-based band Lady Denim will headline a concert called Retrograde showcasing Colorado talent at the Mercury Cafe in Denver on Saturday, May 14. The show, which will also include Corsicana, Knuckle Pups and People in General, is being put on by Coastless Creatives, a concert collective aiming to boost the local music scene.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Lakeside Amusement Park reopens today, and the Colfax Marathon returns, too. But another longtime tradition is ending: After 45 years, StarFest is blasting off for the final frontier. See our list of free things to do here, and keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:. Through Sunday,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Bison Bone, Elektric Animals and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

$12-$15 Courtney Whitehead is the primary creative power behind Bison Bone. He was born and bred in Oklahoma but perfected his mix of heartland rock and Americana music right here in Denver. Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt is also on the bill. Friday, May 13, 8 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Shift Drinks: The Squire's Cam Omlid Doesn't Sag at Mr. A's

I wake up to a text from 12:33 a.m. that says, “After hours dub step show? Hahaha,” because Cam Omlid didn’t want to sleep last night. Or any night, for that matter. In first grade, he'd be up until 4 a.m. reading The Source, by James Michener, before moving on to Stephen King, whose work I can’t recommend as a sleep aid for elementary school kids. Then in high school, he started smoking pot to help him quiet his mind. Now, he never wants to leave his bar.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Burlesque Performer Organizes Symbolic Burial for Artists' Pandemic Losses

Denver burlesque performer and producer Melissa May, known by the stage name Polka Dottie, originally had a straightforward name for her upcoming event: "Colorado Artists: Let's Mourn the Opportunities Lost to COVID Together." Although she changed the name to Ghost Light, the event's message remains the same, and artists from around Colorado will gather at HQ on Monday, May 16, to showcase their art and have a symbolic burial for the artistic opportunities lost during the pandemic.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Two Psychedelics Initiatives Pushing for November Ballot in Colorado

A trendsetter with recreational marijuana a decade ago, Colorado could again lead the way, this time with psychedelics. But the path has split for proponents, with one well-funded campaign and another very grassroots effort. "Almost every person, I think, has someone in their family or in their community who is...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, May 7-13

The dining scene saw a lot of action this week, with ten openings and four closures. Those included Ivy on 7th, which closed on May 8; the breakfast-and-lunch-spot was owned by the group that runs Angelo's Taverna, Logan Street Tavern and Carboy Winery, which recently opened a new location in Palisade. Being stretched too thin was a big driver for the group's decision to say goodbye to Ivy.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mile High Soul Club Returns in a New Venue

What is soul music? To the founders of Mile High Soul Club (MHSC), it means a lot of things. “I won’t pretend to be a music historian, so there are probably better academic answers to that question,” says co-founder Tyler Jacobson. “But for me, there are obvious hallmarks of a classic soul sound: snappy snare drums, incredible bass lines that rarely wander, and every instrument has hooks, be it guitars, the piano or the ever-present horns that are polished and understated at the same time. The sound is big and flashy while also being vulnerable and introspective. It’s a very passionate sound, as well. It doesn’t matter what the topic is — if it’s inequality or heartache, there’s very present sadness. And if it’s about love or hitting the town, the excitement exuded by a soul singer is going to be electric, and you’ll believe their excitement.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rosemary's Cafe and Nooch Vegan Market to Close This Weekend

Collectively, four decades of food history in Denver will come to an end this weekend with the closure of Nooch Vegan Market and Rosemary Cafe. , the plant-based grocery store at 10 East Ellsworth Avenue, will shutter its doors for good on Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Originally launched as a market pop-up, Nooch was established by owner Vanessa Gochnour as a tiny specialty shop selling vegan food, cosmetics and clothing in RiNo in 2012; in 2014, it moved to the Golden Triangle neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Father-Son Marijuana Duo Has Big Plans, From North Denver to Israel

Expanding a family business into new areas is no small feat, especially when that business is still federally prohibited in the United States. But David and Idan Spitz have grown their Colorado-based marijuana business, Kind Love, considerably over the past two years, opening three stores in two states while crafting deals to jump into California, Nevada and even their native country of Israel.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Many Denver Area House Hunters Are Still Priced Out in Seller's Market

The latest statistics from the Colorado Association of Realtors echo much of the data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, which recently reported all-time records for detached, single-family homes as measured by both average and median prices. But many of the realtors quoted in the CAR report for April offer at least a glimmer of hope for potential purchasers, even as they acknowledge that plenty of people are bailing, at least temporarily, from what remains a seller's market.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cowabunga! Casey Jones Opens May 13, Bringing New York Pizza to Broadway

The Handsome Boys crew strikes again. One week after debuting its putt-putt party bar, RiNo Country Club, the fast-growing hospitality group is adding another concept to its collection: Casey Jones opens May 13 at 24 Broadway. The space most recently was home to an outpost of Chicago deep-dish chain Giordano's,...
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Into the Woods: Denver Botanic Gardens Debuts Ursula von Rydingsvard

Back in the spring of 2020, the then-new Freyer-Newman Center at the Denver Botanic Gardens was set to open. To celebrate the new facility, Lisa Eldred, the Gardens' director of exhibitions and senior curator, had arranged for a major exhibit devoted to the work of Ursula von Rydingsvard, a major contemporary artist with a long career. Rydingsvard employs natural materials, in particular cedar, that perfectly fits the Gardens' atmosphere.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Students Across Denver Walk Out in Support of Abortion Rights

Carrying posters with abortion-rights messages and chanting for an end to the patriarchy and for Justice Samuel Alito to leave the U.S. Supreme Court, students from Green Mountain High School made their way down West Alameda Avenue. Across metro Denver, high school students walked out to support choice and protest...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Dana Rodriguez Shakes Things Up With New Menu Items at Work & Class and Super Mega Bien

When the pandemic called a halt to indoor dining in March 2020, it also sidelined many chef/owners who suddenly had to spend all of their time navigating the logistics of operations — and not getting creative in the kitchen. That was the case for Dana Rodriguez, who recently introduced new menu items at her first two eateries, Work & Class at 2500 Larimer Street and the nearby Super Mega Bien inside the Ramble Hotel, for the first time in two and a half years.
RESTAURANTS
